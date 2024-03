Royval- Already lost twice and just fought Pantoja

Moreno- Already lost 3 times and coming off a loss

Albazi- Presumably still injured

KKF- Coming off a loss

Nicolau- Coming off a loss

Kape- Coming off a bad weight miss, can’t reward that

Mokaev- Made more sense but assume unwilling or unable

Perez- Coming off 3 straight losses

Elliott- 1 win streak, but don’t think he’s a better choice



Pantoja needs an opponent and there’s just not many options. Far from a deserved title shot but I guess best they could do under the circumstances.