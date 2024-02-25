Can't think of a Brazil headliner for 301 that makes any sense

After they moved Potato/Hill to 300, it seemed pretty obvious that they'd throw Pantoja in the main event for 301, probably expecting Moreno to beat Royval. Now there's nobody for him to fight.

-Moreno just lost
-Albazi just pulled out of a fight
-KKF has been away and is coming off a loss
-Nicolau is coming off a KO loss
-Kape just had a weight miss disaster and is in no place for a title shot

Literally the only option that isn't completely ridiculous is a Royval rematch, but there is no appetite for that whatsoever. Maybe it would be a little more palatable if Royval had highlight reel KOd Moreno, but he didn't. It was a split decision. Pantoja/Royval 2 would be among the lamest PPV main events in UFC history.

I'm not seeing a whole lot of other options, at least in terms of Brazilians, and certainly nobody who would fit into a main event. Here's the state of the ranked male Brazilians. I also checked, and most of the Brazilian women are booked too.

-Borralho's fighting at 301
-Marcos Rogerio de Lima just fought but could be available

-Oliveira's booked
-RDA's booked
-Burns is booked
-Luque's booked
-Costa just had a pretty intense fight that he lost.
-Walker's coming off of a bad KO loss
-Almeida's booked

So, do they just move this event to the Apex?
 
I can't imagine any big, non-Brazilian names with drawing power will want to fight in Brazil these days

 
It would be Royval vs Pantoja 3 which makes it even worse. Royval is improving but the division is a little stuck in the mud at the moment. Moreno losing screwed things up.
 
assuming jailton beats blaydes without injury, they could give him a HW or interim HW title fight.

pantoja could easiliy fight mokaev or taira at this point. hell i wouldn't mind pantoja/horiguchi to headline ufc 301.
 
Pantoja vs Horiguchi or Kape (main event)
Grasso vs Erin or Fiorot (co-main)
Garry vs Colby
Borralho vs Craig
Petrino/Hulk/Robocop/Barboza will probably be available too.
 
