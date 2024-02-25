Can't think of a Brazil headliner for 301 that makes any sense

Dana's Conscience
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jun 26, 2023
- Messages
- 958
- Reaction score
- 1,826
After they moved Potato/Hill to 300, it seemed pretty obvious that they'd throw Pantoja in the main event for 301, probably expecting Moreno to beat Royval. Now there's nobody for him to fight.
-Moreno just lost
-Albazi just pulled out of a fight
-KKF has been away and is coming off a loss
-Nicolau is coming off a KO loss
-Kape just had a weight miss disaster and is in no place for a title shot
Literally the only option that isn't completely ridiculous is a Royval rematch, but there is no appetite for that whatsoever. Maybe it would be a little more palatable if Royval had highlight reel KOd Moreno, but he didn't. It was a split decision. Pantoja/Royval 2 would be among the lamest PPV main events in UFC history.
I'm not seeing a whole lot of other options, at least in terms of Brazilians, and certainly nobody who would fit into a main event. Here's the state of the ranked male Brazilians. I also checked, and most of the Brazilian women are booked too.
-Borralho's fighting at 301
-Marcos Rogerio de Lima just fought but could be available
-Oliveira's booked
-RDA's booked
-Burns is booked
-Luque's booked
-Costa just had a pretty intense fight that he lost.
-Walker's coming off of a bad KO loss
-Almeida's booked
So, do they just move this event to the Apex?
-Moreno just lost
-Albazi just pulled out of a fight
-KKF has been away and is coming off a loss
-Nicolau is coming off a KO loss
-Kape just had a weight miss disaster and is in no place for a title shot
Literally the only option that isn't completely ridiculous is a Royval rematch, but there is no appetite for that whatsoever. Maybe it would be a little more palatable if Royval had highlight reel KOd Moreno, but he didn't. It was a split decision. Pantoja/Royval 2 would be among the lamest PPV main events in UFC history.
I'm not seeing a whole lot of other options, at least in terms of Brazilians, and certainly nobody who would fit into a main event. Here's the state of the ranked male Brazilians. I also checked, and most of the Brazilian women are booked too.
-Borralho's fighting at 301
-Marcos Rogerio de Lima just fought but could be available
-Oliveira's booked
-RDA's booked
-Burns is booked
-Luque's booked
-Costa just had a pretty intense fight that he lost.
-Walker's coming off of a bad KO loss
-Almeida's booked
So, do they just move this event to the Apex?