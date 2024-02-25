Can't think of a Brazil headliner for 301 that makes any sense

After they moved Potato/Hill to 300, it seemed pretty obvious that they'd throw Pantoja in the main event for 301, probably expecting Moreno to beat Royval. Now there's nobody for him to fight.



-Moreno just lost

-Albazi just pulled out of a fight

-KKF has been away and is coming off a loss

-Nicolau is coming off a KO loss

-Kape just had a weight miss disaster and is in no place for a title shot



Literally the only option that isn't completely ridiculous is a Royval rematch, but there is no appetite for that whatsoever. Maybe it would be a little more palatable if Royval had highlight reel KOd Moreno, but he didn't. It was a split decision. Pantoja/Royval 2 would be among the lamest PPV main events in UFC history.



I'm not seeing a whole lot of other options, at least in terms of Brazilians, and certainly nobody who would fit into a main event. Here's the state of the ranked male Brazilians. I also checked, and most of the Brazilian women are booked too.



-Borralho's fighting at 301

-Marcos Rogerio de Lima just fought but could be available



-Oliveira's booked

-RDA's booked

-Burns is booked

-Luque's booked

-Costa just had a pretty intense fight that he lost.

-Walker's coming off of a bad KO loss

-Almeida's booked



So, do they just move this event to the Apex?