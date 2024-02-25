Pantoja VS Kyoji Horiguchi makes most sense

Kyojis contract with Rizin is done. Hes expressed interest in returning to UFC and IIRC there was a report of convos happening.

UFC 301 in Brazil and Poatan likely wont be on it since hes on 300. Pantoja has gotta be on it.

Pantoja is 5-0 against Brandon Moreno and Brandon Royval. No one wants to see that shit again.

1708845085095.png

Albazi is injured and just got surgery done.

Fig is never making 125lbs again.

Kape weighed in 129.5lbs against Nicolau and fight was cancelled.

Kai coming off a loss.

Mokaev fighting Perez....

Its time for the return of KYOJI whos reigning Rizin FLW champ and lost to MM in a better, stronger era of FLW division than is now. This is his chance and Japans best chance at UFC gold.

kyoji-horiguchi-easy-fight.gif
 
