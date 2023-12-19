Is Pantoja a top 5 flyweight of alltime? Top 3?

I don't think he's above Mighty Mouse, Figueriedo or Benavidez. So not top 3.



There's a few fighters like Cejudo and Horiguchi who I'd rank above him too, but they are spread between two divisions so it might be hard to categorize them.



To me he's still real close to Moreno.



Right now I'd only comfortably put him in the top 10. But he's just getting going. And each defence will strengthen his case drastically.



Fun thing to think about.