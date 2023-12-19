Is Pantoja a top 5 flyweight of alltime? Top 3?

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 31,726
- Reaction score
- 49,225
MM is obviously 1....
You cant rank Moreno ahead of Pantoja.... Pantoja is 3-0 VS Moreno and has a title defense. Moreno never defended the title.
Pantojas wins
Moreno x3
Royval x2
Kape
Schnell
Kai
Reis
Perez
Sasaki
Only CLEAR prime loss was to Deiveson.... He lost to Dustin and Askar but he arguably won both. Couldve went 29-28 either way. EArlier career he lost to Formiga years before he was in UFC. Never finished in MMA either.
You cant rank Moreno ahead of Pantoja.... Pantoja is 3-0 VS Moreno and has a title defense. Moreno never defended the title.
Pantojas wins
Moreno x3
Royval x2
Kape
Schnell
Kai
Reis
Perez
Sasaki
Only CLEAR prime loss was to Deiveson.... He lost to Dustin and Askar but he arguably won both. Couldve went 29-28 either way. EArlier career he lost to Formiga years before he was in UFC. Never finished in MMA either.