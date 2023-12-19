Is Pantoja a top 5 flyweight of alltime? Top 3?

MM is obviously 1....

You cant rank Moreno ahead of Pantoja.... Pantoja is 3-0 VS Moreno and has a title defense. Moreno never defended the title.

Pantojas wins

Moreno x3
Royval x2
Kape
Schnell
Kai
Reis
Perez
Sasaki

Only CLEAR prime loss was to Deiveson.... He lost to Dustin and Askar but he arguably won both. Couldve went 29-28 either way. EArlier career he lost to Formiga years before he was in UFC. Never finished in MMA either.
 
After one title defense? He's not a better fighter than Joseph Benavidez.
 
Moreno 3 times? What am I missing here?
 
I think the last Moreno fight was highly debatable. I would rank Brandon higher now for the Figgy quadrilogy. I'll give him 5 behind MM, Moreno, Figgy, Benavidez and probably just ahead of Cejudo.

If he rematches Brandon and beats the prime version clearly though I'll move him up to 2.
 
Moreno at most won rounds 2 and 4. He has no case for 1, 3 or 5. 49-46 Pantoja is more justifiable than a Moreno win TBH. Round 4 was close.
 
None, because his UFC run coincided with DJ, the flyweight GOAT by a wide margin and overall GOAT contender. For 8 straight years Joseph Benavidez was the number two fighter in his division, only losing to Cruz and DJ, both in close fights. Pantoja lost to someone outside the top 5 3 years ago and has a worse record.

Patoja wouldn't be a champion during DJ's run and has a worse resume than Benavidez so I'm not sure what the argument is for him being higher on the GOAT list.
 
I don't think he's above Mighty Mouse, Figueriedo or Benavidez. So not top 3.

There's a few fighters like Cejudo and Horiguchi who I'd rank above him too, but they are spread between two divisions so it might be hard to categorize them.

To me he's still real close to Moreno.

Right now I'd only comfortably put him in the top 10. But he's just getting going. And each defence will strengthen his case drastically.

Fun thing to think about.
 
Henry has 0 case if we're just looking at flyweight

Hes beaten Cariaso, Formiga, Reis, Sergio and MM. Lost to JoeB and MM. His win over MM many thought was a robbery too....

Kyoji doesnt have a case either. He beat alot of B level flyweights but doesnt have some of the top level wins Pantoja does and as you said hes had alot of BW fights like Henry but flyweight alone Pantoja clears easy.
 
I edged it for him, but I don't think it was the kind of win where you say that the guy is clearly the better fighter of the two. Let's see it again if Brandon beats Albazi and if Albazi beats Brandon (don't see it personally) and then Pantoja beats him it helps his standing anyway.
 
JoeB wasnt unanimously the number 2 from 2011-2015/16 or so.... Many thought John Dodson was better than JoeB and they both only lost to MM in that frame. Both lost highly competitive 48-47 FOTN 1st fight but got blown out in rematch. Difference is Dodson went the distance while JoeB got KTFO in round 1.

Dodson JoeB is one of MMAs whatifs....
 
Lol what? Formiga and DJ are better wins than anyone Pantoja has fought, by a wide margin.
 
Now Cejudo Vs Joe was definitely debatable.

If I'm going top 10 now off the top of my head it's

1. Mighty Mouse

Big gap

2. Moreno
3. Figgy
4. Benavidez
5. Pantoja

Those four all being extremely close

6. Cejudo
7. Dodson
8. Formiga
9. McCall
10. Moraes or Horiguchi ( I think Gucci skill wise is a lot higher but he ended up mostly fighting at 135)
 
Though razor close and maybe even controversial, it's still the greatest win in UFC flyweight history.
 
