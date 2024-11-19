  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

After Arman - Islam

Well Ramadan is coming up, plus he'll need another 3 months after to recover before he can even think about training. Throw in a 2-month training camp plus another 2-3 months of Dagestani negotiations, and it'll almost be time for another Ramadan!
 
hswrestler said:
Who else is there outside of Do Bronx or a rematch?
Moicano should fight someone like hooker or Dariush. I feel like he shouldn't be that far away from title talks. He seems to be willing to continuously fight backwards in the rakings, though. Anyways, The winner of islam vs. arman likely won't fight again until summer 2025. That gives quite a lot of time for things to sort out at LW.
 
No one. Someone has to stack up enough wins to make it undeniable. Olivera getting a title shot on a 1 fight win streak, going 5 rounds with 40 yr old Chandler is a pretty low bar. Islam should get double champ opportunity. Funny thing is after Arman, no one even has a name Islam hasn't fought before that would be debatable who would win.
 
I was a big hater of the original Islam-Oliveira 2 because it was a rematch just off of one win over Dariush

But now with the Chandler win and looking impressive in his loss against Tsarukyan, I definitely would like to see another Oliveira title shot before he retires

Islam does deserve a double champ attempt if he beats Tsarukyan though
 
If there are legit threats at WW, then I'd say that Islam should stay down at 155.

While this might be an "old fashioned" idea at this point, I'd argue that not every challenge for the title is going to be "the biggest threat." It also shouldn't hold up a division just because the lower weight class fighter is such a bad-ass!

We've seen big upsets that have led to new champions successfully defending multiple times during their own reigns.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
Maybe a move up in weight class.
gentel said:
But now with the Chandler win and looking impressive in his loss against Tsarukyan, I definitely would like to see another Oliveira title shot before he retires

Islam does deserve a double champ attempt if he beats Tsarukyan though

Islam does deserve a double champ attempt if he beats Tsarukyan though
Would islam want to fight belal or shavkat though? I think both have trained with team khabib. Now if Garry becomes champ (lolll), I can see him going up
 
hswrestler said:
Who else is there outside of Do Bronx or a rematch?
There are a few fighters but they need to build something.

Max - won the BMF belt and beat top contender Gaethje, if he can win 1-2 good ones he could be a good option.

Gaethje - was former top contender before he lost to Max, he would need a solid 2 wins.

Hooker - solid win streak now and if he wins another 1-2, he could get that fight.

Overall, I don't see any good options now aside Olivera. No one is really standing out at LW.
 
JKS said:
There are a few fighters but they need to build something.

Gaethje - was former top contender before he lost to Max, he would need a solid 2 wins.

Hooker - solid win streak now and if he wins another 1-2, he could get that fight.

Overall, I don't see any good options now aside Olivera. No one is really standing out at LW.

Overall, I don't see any good options now aside Olivera. No one is really standing out at LW.
Now that I think of it, I wouldn't be too opposed to Do Bronx Holloway for the #1 contender especially since it will be a good fight and they have unfinished business but again, there's definitely multiple directions they could take.
 
fortheo said:
Moicano should fight someone like hooker or Dariush. I feel like he shouldn't be that far away from title talks. He seems to be willing to continuously fight backwards in the rakings, though. Anyways, The winner of islam vs. arman likely won't fight again until summer 2025. That gives quite a lot of time for things to sort out at LW.
I like Moicano's spirit and willingness to fight anyone. And I know plenty of fighters have redemption arcs, but it's hard for me to calibrate him at the elite championship level after watching every second of that RDA fight and then watching every second of Jalen Turner's negative fight IQ hand Moicano that W.

I'm talking like both of those were horrible KO losses for Moicano. They weren't. In fact, one was a win. But man Islam's been fighting people that haven't lost in years and are staples in the P4P list. Moicano might deserve it w/ another win but my mental block of putting Moicano at that level is very real.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Well Ramadan is coming up, plus he'll need another 3 months after to recover before he can even think about training. Throw in a 2-month training camp plus another 2-3 months of Dagestani negotiations, and it'll almost be time for another Ramadan!
Those pesky Ramadans..always sneaking up on you
 
UFConFOX said:
I like Moicano's spirit and willingness to fight anyone. And I know plenty of fighters have redemption arcs, but it's hard for me to calibrate him at the elite championship level after watching every second of that RDA fight and then watching every second of Jalen Turner's negative fight IQ hand Moicano that W.

I'm talking like both of those were horrible KO losses for Moicano. They weren't. In fact, one was a win. But man Islam's been fighting people that haven't lost in years and are staples in the P4P list. Moicano might deserve it w/ another win but my mental block of putting Moicano at that level is very real.
I agree with the general opinion of your post that it's hard to consider him championship level, but there just aren't many other viable guys right now. That RDA fight was on like one day notice and not at LW. ....At LW, moicano is on a 6 fight win streak with 5 stoppages and a couple of those guys were ranked. He deserves a highly ranked opponent next, but I think he's fine with taking pimblett just to steal hype.
 
