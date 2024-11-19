After Arman - Islam

hswrestler
Who else is there outside of Do Bronx or a rematch?
Maybe a move up in weight class.
Would islam want to fight belal or shavkat though? I think both have trained with team khabib. Now if Garry becomes champ (lolll), I can see him going upI was a big hater of the original Islam-Oliveira 2 because it was a rematch just off of one win over Dariush
But now with the Chandler win and looking impressive in his loss against Tsarukyan, I definitely would like to see another Oliveira title shot before he retires
Islam does deserve a double champ attempt if he beats Tsarukyan though
Now that I think of it, I wouldn't be too opposed to Do Bronx Holloway for the #1 contender especially since it will be a good fight and they have unfinished business but again, there's definitely multiple directions they could take.There are a few fighters but they need to build something.
Max - won the BMF belt and beat top contender Gaethje, if he can win 1-2 good ones he could be a good option.
Gaethje - was former top contender before he lost to Max, he would need a solid 2 wins.
Hooker - solid win streak now and if he wins another 1-2, he could get that fight.
Overall, I don't see any good options now aside Olivera. No one is really standing out at LW.
Moicano should fight someone like hooker or Dariush. I feel like he shouldn't be that far away from title talks. He seems to be willing to continuously fight backwards in the rakings, though. Anyways, The winner of islam vs. arman likely won't fight again until summer 2025. That gives quite a lot of time for things to sort out at LW.
Well Ramadan is coming up, plus he'll need another 3 months after to recover before he can even think about training. Throw in a 2-month training camp plus another 2-3 months of Dagestani negotiations, and it'll almost be time for another Ramadan!
I like Moicano's spirit and willingness to fight anyone. And I know plenty of fighters have redemption arcs, but it's hard for me to calibrate him at the elite championship level after watching every second of that RDA fight and then watching every second of Jalen Turner's negative fight IQ hand Moicano that W.
I'm talking like both of those were horrible KO losses for Moicano. They weren't. In fact, one was a win. But man Islam's been fighting people that haven't lost in years and are staples in the P4P list. Moicano might deserve it w/ another win but my mental block of putting Moicano at that level is very real.