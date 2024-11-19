After Arman - Islam

fortheo said: Moicano should fight someone like hooker or Dariush. I feel like he shouldn't be that far away from title talks. He seems to be willing to continuously fight backwards in the rakings, though. Anyways, The winner of islam vs. arman likely won't fight again until summer 2025. That gives quite a lot of time for things to sort out at LW. Click to expand...

I like Moicano's spirit and willingness to fight anyone. And I know plenty of fighters have redemption arcs, but it's hard for me to calibrate him at the elite championship level after watching every second of that RDA fight and then watching every second of Jalen Turner's negative fight IQ hand Moicano that W.I'm talking like both of those were horrible KO losses for Moicano. They weren't. In fact, one was a win. But man Islam's been fighting people that haven't lost in years and are staples in the P4P list. Moicano might deserve it w/ another win but my mental block of putting Moicano at that level is very real.