  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

So ilia is the next LW contender ?

Koya

Koya

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
3,067
Reaction score
4,629
I don't think he deserves it yet. But who else ?

Arman is benched. Do Bronx needs another win. Or maybe they'll give it to him but I doubt it.

After that Dustin had his shot, hooker got manhandled by Makhachev already, Gaethje has absolutely nothing for him, Chandler is too far away in the rankings as are Dariush and Gamrot.

So it's going to be Ilia right ? And then they'll say Islam only fights FWs but really there's nobody ?
 
seems like Islam is gonna sit out till Abu Dhabi card and fight for WW title vs Belal/Shavkat winner, that seems like the only real option they dont give Arman the next shot.

I'm not against him getting a WW shot but really think he should have to beat Arman first and secondly sitting out the rest of the year till Oct when he fought in Jan and didnt take a scratch would be incredibly lame. Dudes in his prime, he could fight three times this year and maybe be FOTY. Do it. Fight again in June and then Oct. Screw the Arman bullshit, if he's healthy fight him and then talk about WW in Oct.
 
I usually can't stand these super fights but iila is an exception. He already ko the best of that division. Fw and lw are basically the same weight. 10 pounds is something but volk already showed in the first fight Islam is not unbeatable.
 
Koya said:
I don't think he deserves it yet. But who else ?

Arman is benched. Do Bronx needs another win. Or maybe they'll give it to him but I doubt it.

After that Dustin had his shot, hooker got manhandled by Makhachev already, Gaethje has absolutely nothing for him, Chandler is too far away in the rankings as are Dariush and Gamrot.

So it's going to be Ilia right ? And then they'll say Islam only fights FWs but really there's nobody ?
Click to expand...
Any single one of those guys mentioned before Ilia. Fuck all these "Champions" that don't defend and think a win and a single defense makes them GSP, DJ, Jones or Anderson. Every name mentioned has something Ilia doesn't. A win and an actual earned ranking at FW. Ilia is not remotely worth mentioning as a title challenger at LW. He has no resume at LW and his FW resume is 1 defense. Get to a min of 5 Legit defenses and then we can talk.

Fuck Islam too. He has 4 defenses on paper but Volk a 2nd time when there was an actual LW paid to be the official back up that gets passed over makes that a non title bout. Renato "LW Khalil" Moicano as a last second guy was also a non title bout. He is at 2 Legit defenses and the fact one of them was a FW makes 2 very generous.

O'Malley was talking about a FW title shot and look at him now.

Conor got his 2nd title shot with a 1-1 record against a LW albeit at WW and then managed to beat Alvarez but that is his only win at LW ever.
Defenses matter.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
How well does Ilia does against Islam?
2 3
Replies
49
Views
2K
nintey
nintey
ExitLUPin
Arman is the only LW in their 20s at the top of the LW division.... Everyone else in their mid 30s
Replies
16
Views
480
Goatenstein
G

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,169
Messages
56,816,420
Members
175,416
Latest member
joaogodoyc

Share this page

Back
Top