So ilia is the next LW contender ?

Koya
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2016
- Messages
- 3,067
- Reaction score
- 4,629
I don't think he deserves it yet. But who else ?
Arman is benched. Do Bronx needs another win. Or maybe they'll give it to him but I doubt it.
After that Dustin had his shot, hooker got manhandled by Makhachev already, Gaethje has absolutely nothing for him, Chandler is too far away in the rankings as are Dariush and Gamrot.
So it's going to be Ilia right ? And then they'll say Islam only fights FWs but really there's nobody ?
Arman is benched. Do Bronx needs another win. Or maybe they'll give it to him but I doubt it.
After that Dustin had his shot, hooker got manhandled by Makhachev already, Gaethje has absolutely nothing for him, Chandler is too far away in the rankings as are Dariush and Gamrot.
So it's going to be Ilia right ? And then they'll say Islam only fights FWs but really there's nobody ?