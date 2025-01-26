So ilia is the next LW contender ?

Koya said: I don't think he deserves it yet. But who else ?



Arman is benched. Do Bronx needs another win. Or maybe they'll give it to him but I doubt it.



After that Dustin had his shot, hooker got manhandled by Makhachev already, Gaethje has absolutely nothing for him, Chandler is too far away in the rankings as are Dariush and Gamrot.



So it's going to be Ilia right ? And then they'll say Islam only fights FWs but really there's nobody ? Click to expand...

Any single one of those guys mentioned before Ilia. Fuck all these "Champions" that don't defend and think a win and a single defense makes them GSP, DJ, Jones or Anderson. Every name mentioned has something Ilia doesn't. A win and an actual earned ranking at FW. Ilia is not remotely worth mentioning as a title challenger at LW. He has no resume at LW and his FW resume is 1 defense. Get to a min of 5 Legit defenses and then we can talk.Fuck Islam too. He has 4 defenses on paper but Volk a 2nd time when there was an actual LW paid to be the official back up that gets passed over makes that a non title bout. Renato "LW Khalil" Moicano as a last second guy was also a non title bout. He is at 2 Legit defenses and the fact one of them was a FW makes 2 very generous.O'Malley was talking about a FW title shot and look at him now.Conor got his 2nd title shot with a 1-1 record against a LW albeit at WW and then managed to beat Alvarez but that is his only win at LW ever.Defenses matter.