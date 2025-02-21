  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

His move is ballsy, but Ilia is calculated

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
325
Reaction score
363
Apparently, Ilia and his team believe -rightfully, IMO- that one of the main keys to his success is youth.
He's by far the youngest UFC champion, just turned 28.

Let's take a look at the 145 and 155 divisions.

Ilia & co know he has already beat (KO'ed, no less) the best 2 names @ 145. Evloev (31) and Lopes (30) are the new crop and up next.

155 looks like a shark tank because of the names in the ranking. But Charles is 35, Dustin & Justin are 36... and the next gen is still quite low in the ranks.

There's Arman (his same age, but probably back to the deck) & Islam... and then these legends that would look so good in his resume. Ilia is very strategic in fighting opponents just when they start falling off the cliff but still preserve their status.

Still, dropping the belt and asking for Islam @ 155 is a bold, ballsy all-in move.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

MigitAs
Topuria vs Tsarukyan in 2025?
Replies
4
Views
544
Feniamin
F
Sean Chowdhury
Career defining move for Ilia
2 3
Replies
59
Views
823
Tweak896
Tweak896
octagonation
Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev should happen in late 2025 (Makhachev needs to beat Arman, while Ilia needs to beat winner of Sterling-Movsar)
2
Replies
26
Views
2K
Nausicaa
N
R
I think this ends the Topuria vs Islam outcome debate
2 3
Replies
47
Views
2K
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
Poatan
McGregor vs Topuria is fight to make
Replies
13
Views
396
Tweak896
Tweak896

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,841
Messages
56,924,723
Members
175,459
Latest member
chutebox4lyfe

Share this page

Back
Top