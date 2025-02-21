His move is ballsy, but Ilia is calculated

Apparently, Ilia and his team believe -rightfully, IMO- that one of the main keys to his success is youth.

He's by far the youngest UFC champion, just turned 28.



Let's take a look at the 145 and 155 divisions.



Ilia & co know he has already beat (KO'ed, no less) the best 2 names @ 145. Evloev (31) and Lopes (30) are the new crop and up next.



155 looks like a shark tank because of the names in the ranking. But Charles is 35, Dustin & Justin are 36... and the next gen is still quite low in the ranks.



There's Arman (his same age, but probably back to the deck) & Islam... and then these legends that would look so good in his resume. Ilia is very strategic in fighting opponents just when they start falling off the cliff but still preserve their status.



Still, dropping the belt and asking for Islam @ 155 is a bold, ballsy all-in move.