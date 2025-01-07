Arman might dethrone Islam

I am more curious as to who we want to see Islam fight after this fight if he gets past Arman... Gamrot found a way to lose against Dan Hooker somehow... Max would get ragdolled I feel... Moicano looked good against BSD... but I am more starting to think BSD isn't as good as we thought he was...



I am assuming Charlie Olives 2 would be the best fight at LW... see if the first fight was just a fluke or something but new blood would obviously be better as the first fight wasn't close...