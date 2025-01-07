Arman might dethrone Islam

This fight in my head is very close. They seem to match up pretty evenly everywhere. I think it'll come down to training and how healthy they both are

We could use the Oliveira fights as an outlier to discount Arman, but I think that was a very very good Do Bronx.

Who knows. But if Islam is the favorite it can't be by much. Should be an incredibly competitive pair of main events
 
I expect Makhachev to win a competitive decision but I wouldn't be shocked either way.
 
He might... that's why fights like this are the best. 💯

Best vs Best 🔥

Not cherry-picking opponents, popularity matches or unranked matchups that make no sense.

Very excited for this fight!

I have Islam winning of course but Arman definitely has a chance.
 
Should be a higher level version of the first encounter

Should be very intriguing
 
Arman has those short and quick power punches on the inside, he got Dariush with that. And we've seen Islam go down a few times from shots like that. Volk got him good a couple times, Ramos dropped him with a jab, his chin isn't really that steady. I can see Arman landing something like that.
 
Well, of course he could. It’s a fight between the two guys who are currently the best in their division. All title fights should be like that.
 
I am more curious as to who we want to see Islam fight after this fight if he gets past Arman... Gamrot found a way to lose against Dan Hooker somehow... Max would get ragdolled I feel... Moicano looked good against BSD... but I am more starting to think BSD isn't as good as we thought he was...

I am assuming Charlie Olives 2 would be the best fight at LW... see if the first fight was just a fluke or something but new blood would obviously be better as the first fight wasn't close...
 
You wrote a whole post just to say Islam might lose. No shit sherlock, he’s fighting the #1 contender in the toughest division in mma lol.

This should be the norm. Mma fans have gotten used to accepting title fights where the outcome is already known. Pereira v Rountree, Leon v Colby, O’Malley v Chito, etc.
 
Islam seems due for a loss. Never in LW history has a LW got more than 3 defenses. I expect the trend to continue.
 
I just think it's a foregone conclusion Islam is invincible to some. Arman is stone cold. I just feel it's closer than normal
 
