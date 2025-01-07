Arman might dethrone Islam

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,870
- Reaction score
- 5,478
This fight in my head is very close. They seem to match up pretty evenly everywhere. I think it'll come down to training and how healthy they both are
We could use the Oliveira fights as an outlier to discount Arman, but I think that was a very very good Do Bronx.
Who knows. But if Islam is the favorite it can't be by much. Should be an incredibly competitive pair of main events
We could use the Oliveira fights as an outlier to discount Arman, but I think that was a very very good Do Bronx.
Who knows. But if Islam is the favorite it can't be by much. Should be an incredibly competitive pair of main events