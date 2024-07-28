42 year old Stipe and ducking Ngannou and Aspinall. Can Jones have a HW legacy without the Aspinall fight??

WoozyFailGuy said:

*Francis leaves after KOing Stipe*

"Okay I am now instantly ready to face a white belt, look how my bulk went check the gut."





Nobody knows that shit. It is your right to create whatever assumption or narrative you want but it does not make it a fact. Ngannou had a contract to fight jon jones twice and another opponent and did not sign his contract. He had a three fight contract that he negotiated and was cut from the UFC because he did not want to sign it, and wanted to box. Ngannou reneged on his contract that he put in place. Jon Jones signed his contract on the date he was supposed too and Ngannou did not and left. Both were asking for large paydays and good money. Ngannou mentioned that he could box after he finished his three fight deal but did not sign all together because he was asking for crazy shit that Dana white was not going to give him. Ngannou mentioned that jones was furious at him for not signing that contract.Ngannou is also a white belt. He has 4 submission wins and Gane has 3 submission wins. The Gane fight was not a gimmie, some thought Gane was a tougher opponent because he was more elusive than Ngannou, and a better striker. It was not Ganes grappling that caused him the fight, he panicked and tapped quickly when jones locked in thatchoke. Same thing could have happened to Ngannou who is no better as jones is a far superior submission wrestler than both men.