42 year old Stipe and ducking Ngannou and Aspinall. Can Jones have a HW legacy without the Aspinall fight??

Sure, it counts for something. Anderson Silva’s LHW count for something and are talked about, even though he didn’t ever fight the LHW champ.
 
r-harper-1 said:
Jones didn’t duck Francis ….Francis left lol
Click to expand...
"It's taking me years and year to bulk up, I want to do it proper and be a real monster that's why I'm not going up to face Francis or Prime Stipe"
*Francis leaves after KOing Stipe*
"Okay I am now instantly ready to face a white belt, look how my bulk went check the gut."
jon-jones-weight-e1677789390165.jpg


Everyone who is anyone knows Jones ducked Francis and no amount of revisionist bollocks will change that. Jon priced himself out if the fight a year before by demanding $30 million base pay against Frank LMAO
 
It would be a bad look if he were to not fight Aspinall but Jon's legacy is set in stone.

He's one of the GOAT candidates along with GSP, Anderson, Aldo, Mighty Mouse and Fedor.

I also don't think not being able to fight Jon harms Aspinall.

Most people already think he beats Jones and if Jon retires while refusing to fight him, it just confirms it in most people's minds.
 
lol u people will say Aspinall is a can if Jones beats Aspinall
 
Heavyweight legacy? No. Beating a white belt and probably beating an old, shot, never my friend Stipe, does not make a legacy.
 
Stipe will be 42 in 22 days. Lol.

Stipe isn't event he UFC HW GOAT.

Lost to Struve in 2012
Lost to JDS in 2014
Lost to DC in 2018
Lost to Francis in 2021
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
"It's taking me years and year to bulk up, I want to do it proper and be a real monster that's why I'm not going up to face Francis or Prime Stipe"
*Francis leaves after KOing Stipe*
"Okay I am now instantly ready to face a white belt, look how my bulk went check the gut."
jon-jones-weight-e1677789390165.jpg


Everyone who is anyone knows Jones ducked Francis and no amount of revisionist bollocks will change that. Jon priced himself out if the fight a year before by demanding $30 million base pay against Frank LMAO
Click to expand...

Nobody knows that shit. It is your right to create whatever assumption or narrative you want but it does not make it a fact. Ngannou had a contract to fight jon jones twice and another opponent and did not sign his contract. He had a three fight contract that he negotiated and was cut from the UFC because he did not want to sign it, and wanted to box. Ngannou reneged on his contract that he put in place. Jon Jones signed his contract on the date he was supposed too and Ngannou did not and left. Both were asking for large paydays and good money. Ngannou mentioned that he could box after he finished his three fight deal but did not sign all together because he was asking for crazy shit that Dana white was not going to give him. Ngannou mentioned that jones was furious at him for not signing that contract.

Ngannou is also a white belt. He has 4 submission wins and Gane has 3 submission wins. The Gane fight was not a gimmie, some thought Gane was a tougher opponent because he was more elusive than Ngannou, and a better striker. It was not Ganes grappling that caused him the fight, he panicked and tapped quickly when jones locked in that guillotine choke. Same thing could have happened to Ngannou who is no better as jones is a far superior submission wrestler than both men.
 
Last edited:
DizzyYeahYeah said:
Stipe will be 42 in 22 days. Lol.

Stipe isn't event he UFC HW GOAT.

Lost to Struve in 2012
Lost to JDS in 2014
Lost to DC in 2018
Lost to Francis in 2021
Click to expand...

He also has wins over all those guys except Struve. And the last exception is only because he afterwards rocketed past Struve in rankings to a point where a rematch would have been nonsensical, so he never had the chance to avenge his loss.
 
TheMaster said:
He needs to fight Aspinal if he gets past Stipe before retiring IMO otherwise its a bad look to finish a career on.
Click to expand...

In the eyes of the (rightly) cynical fanship, yes. In his own ego-flattering mirror, no. And he'd rather Twitter-troll the shit out of the fans that will mock him for the lack of Tom's name in his record, than risk an Aspinall one-two breaking that mirror.
 
DizzyYeahYeah said:
Stipe will be 42 in 22 days. Lol.

Stipe isn't event he UFC HW GOAT.

Lost to Struve in 2012
Lost to JDS in 2014
Lost to DC in 2018
Lost to Francis in 2021
Click to expand...
If he isn't, then who is? Ngannou who lost to Derrick Lewis and also Stipe?
 
r-harper-1 said:
Jones didn’t duck Francis ….Francis left lol
Click to expand...
He damn sure did duck Francis, Jon asked for an absurd amount of money (Wilder money Dana said) because of the "Danger" factor Francis presented. He knew damn well the UFC wasn't gonna pay him 30 million.
 
So if Jones beats Stipe, Nganno, and Aspinal, do you give him permission to retire, or does he need to fight the next BIG THING or be accused of "ducking"? It sounds like he'll need to fight till he is Fedor's age to satisfy you.
 
Poirierfan said:
He damn sure did duck Francis, Jon asked for an absurd amount of money (Wilder money Dana said) because of the "Danger" factor Francis presented. He knew damn well the UFC wasn't gonna pay him 30 million.
Click to expand...
Jones was frightened of Francis' ground game...he knew he'd be submitted so he ducked him.
 
RedDevilFan said:
Nobody knows that shit outside of people making shit up.
Click to expand...
He then proceeded to make a bunch of shit up

Jon spent 3 years "bulking up" to come in with a gut against Cyril. This is undeniable truth.
The three fight contract you mentioned is what Francis wanted not what he was offered.

I'm no Francis superfan, i'm on record here saying that him boxing AJ would be a disaster (to be fair i thought the same about the Fury fight but didnt expect him to come in fat and not caring) and called out his bullshit about "just doing this to benefit other fighters/get them bigger checks/get them health insurance" but anyone who follows the sport and is intellectually honest knows that Jon ducked the HW division for 3+ years and came up only when he had the single most stylistically advantageous matchup.

Begone
<DisgustingHHH>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
If you are Jon Jones would you fight Stipe or Aspinall for your legacy retirement fight?
3 4 5
Replies
89
Views
3K
jimmy dakine
jimmy dakine
B-Level
Rewatch Throwback to when 42 year old Arvloski turned Aspinall into a wrestler
2 3 4
Replies
70
Views
2K
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy
blaseblase
Will the UFC allow Jones to hold onto the belt and duck Aspinall for two consecutive fights?
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Psychojoe86
P
Alpha_T83
Who would Jon Jones fight if Stipe was injured?
2 3
Replies
55
Views
1K
orca
orca
Safwan ibn Muattal
Has Jones helped or hurt his legacy since moving to HW?
2
Replies
30
Views
654
kingghidrah
kingghidrah

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,716
Messages
55,932,728
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top