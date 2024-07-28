42 year old Stipe and ducking Ngannou and Aspinall. Can Jones have a HW legacy without the Aspinall fight??

"It's taking me years and year to bulk up, I want to do it proper and be a real monster that's why I'm not going up to face Francis or Prime Stipe"Jones didn’t duck Francis ….Francis left lol
"It's taking me years and year to bulk up, I want to do it proper and be a real monster that's why I'm not going up to face Francis or Prime Stipe"
*Francis leaves after KOing Stipe*
"Okay I am now instantly ready to face a white belt, look how my bulk went check the gut."
Everyone who is anyone knows Jones ducked Francis and no amount of revisionist bollocks will change that. Jon priced himself out if the fight a year before by demanding $30 million base pay against Frank LMAO
Stipe will be 42 in 22 days. Lol.
Stipe isn't event he UFC HW GOAT.
Lost to Struve in 2012
Lost to JDS in 2014
Lost to DC in 2018
Lost to Francis in 2021
He needs to fight Aspinal if he gets past Stipe before retiring IMO otherwise its a bad look to finish a career on.
DUCK, DUCK, GOOSE.He needs to fight Aspinal if he gets past Stipe before retiring IMO otherwise its a bad look to finish a career on.
He damn sure did duck Francis, Jon asked for an absurd amount of money (Wilder money Dana said) because of the "Danger" factor Francis presented. He knew damn well the UFC wasn't gonna pay him 30 million.Jones didn’t duck Francis ….Francis left lol
Jones was frightened of Francis' ground game...he knew he'd be submitted so he ducked him.He damn sure did duck Francis, Jon asked for an absurd amount of money (Wilder money Dana said) because of the "Danger" factor Francis presented. He knew damn well the UFC wasn't gonna pay him 30 million.
He then proceeded to make a bunch of shit upNobody knows that shit outside of people making shit up.