What effect will the Aspinall duck have on JBJ's legacy?

moosaev

moosaev

Personally i don't think Jones will ever fight Aspinall. I also think the way he's behaving is circumstantial evidence that he also ducked Ngannou, the whole 3 yr bulking process was just a duck as far as i'm concerned.

So now he has steroids, and soon he'll have a history of ducking his biggest challenges. To me thats enough to knock him off the GOAT perch.
 
joy2day said:
He will be a joke forever if we go through all of this nonsense and he never ends up fighting Tom.
He won't fight Tom. He's asking for an insane payoff and the UFC is in a position where they don't have to do that. They'll make their money either way, they don't need Jon.
 
None at all.

Even if he lost to Aspinall it really wouldn't. He was just old.
 
moosaev said:
He won't fight Tom. He's asking for an insane payoff and the UFC is in a position where they don't have to do that. They'll make their money either way, they don't need Jon.
I think the UFC is compromised right now because the PPVs are falling flat, and ESPN apparently isn't happy. They need fights with notoriety. The thing is, it doesn't help if they have to pay more money for the fight than it is actually worth for the payout they would get. Jon is probably pricing himself out intentionally though.

I don't think it hurts his legacy at LHW, but he will be a joke to fans after this the way we have waited for a couple years and it never happens.
 
moosaev said:
On some level i think Jones losing to Aspinall is better for his legacy than him ducking Aspinall.
There's a ton of people who don't think less of his career after all the positive tests and everything he's done outside of the cage. Those people won't be moved either way. The haters will still hate as well.
 
It's not going to change anyone's mind at this point. His fans will go on about how he has earned his shots because of asterisk-laden accolades in another division. Others will downplay those accolades because of said asterisks.
Realistically, the UFC fucked up by even giving him the title shot. They're clearly desperate for something big and are just throwing shit at the walls in hopes that something will stick.
 
Jones will always be the one who would beat his competeition if he retires today. He already fought at HW twice and beat the top guys. He should just retire honestly.
 
joy2day said:
He will be a joke forever if we go through all of this nonsense and he never ends up fighting Tom.
I have to agree with this, he's backed himself into a corner now he has to fight aspinall he has no other viable options.

I'm not concerned as I'm 99% certain he will fight aspinall before the end of this calandar year.
 
