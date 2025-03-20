What effect will the Aspinall duck have on JBJ's legacy?

moosaev
Personally i don't think Jones will ever fight Aspinall. I also think the way he's behaving is circumstantial evidence that he also ducked Ngannou, the whole 3 yr bulking process was just a duck as far as i'm concerned.
So now he has steroids, and soon he'll have a history of ducking his biggest challenges. To me thats enough to knock him off the GOAT perch.
