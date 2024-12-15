Movies (1972) Aguirre, the Wrath of God

Synopsis: In the 16th century, the ruthless and insane Don Lope de Aguirre leads a Spanish expedition in search of El Dorado.

My Rating: 8/10

My Opinion: I have never seen this film until yesterday and I have watched it twice now. And I think i could watch it again. I rate this film a strong 8 and it could possibly go up to a 9/10. I strongly enjoy films that feel real and authentic. The raft ride reminded me of Apocalypse Now going down the river into the unknown.

Klaus Kinski has the look and expressions to be able to say everything without saying anything. I have been a fan of his work in multiple spaghetti westerns and Nosferatu which is another Herzog film. Kinski is an absolute mad man both in this film and irl.
I now want to search for more videos out there on how crazy this guy was on the set. There are stories abouy how the Indians in the film wanted to kill him irl because of how much of a lunatic he was.

The LaLaLaLaLa guy i found annoying and if I were emperor of El Dorado, he would have been the first to go! The horse scene was great although a bit sad. As serious as this film is there was a dark humor joke made by someone dying that I believe would reflect irl being in utter shock at the face of death.

If you have not seen this film you should do yourself a favour and check it out at least once. If you have seen this film and would like to discuss it, please use spoilers.
 
been planning to watch this and just haven't yet, but if anyone else hasn't seen, fitzcarraldo, maybe, check it out

also, did not read, but read thread title. tanks, for the reminder, ts
 
The Good The Bad The HBK said:
My Opinion: I have never seen this film until yesterday and I have watched it twice now. And I think i could watch it again. I rate this film a strong 8 and it could possibly go up to a 9/10. I strongly enjoy films that feel real and authentic. The raft ride reminded me of Apocalypse Now going down the river into the unknown.

As serious as this film is there was a dark humor joke made by someone dying that I believe would reflect irl being in utter shock at the face of death.
100% The part when they get hit with arrows and some of them are too fucked up to care, but Aguirre is like "WE'RE BEING FIRED ON YOU IDIOTS!" and immediatley starts firing his cannon, is hilarious
 
I am too, a huge fan of Kinksi as a performer. This is a man with a barely contained monstrous rage inside of him, and somehow it has been able to be channeled and guided into great art and intense performances
 
There is a scene that reminded me of Predator

when the guy steps into the trap and gets hung up the tree and the blood drips down onto the plant and guys head
 
El Che said:
I love this movie. It's crazy. The raft ride while he's descending into madness is phenomenal.
ya'll sherbros might already be aware, but the history between kinksi n herzog is hilarious n messed up. apparently, the natives in fitzcarraldo offered to herzog that they'd kill kinski bc of how hysterical kinski was
 
Fishmonger said:
ya'll sherbros might already be aware, but the history between kinksi n herzog is hilarious n messed up. apparently, the natives in fitzcarraldo offered to herzog that they'd kill kinski bc of how hysterical kinski was
Yeah I'm def aware. I mean that scene in Cobra Verde when he tried so hard to get his boat going to escape the island in total futility.

No one on earth could do that scene like him.



 
