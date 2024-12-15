Synopsis: In the 16th century, the ruthless and insane Don Lope de Aguirre leads a Spanish expedition in search of El Dorado.My Opinion: I have never seen this film until yesterday and I have watched it twice now. And I think i could watch it again. I rate this film a strong 8 and it could possibly go up to a 9/10. I strongly enjoy films that feel real and authentic. The raft ride reminded me of Apocalypse Now going down the river into the unknown.Klaus Kinski has the look and expressions to be able to say everything without saying anything. I have been a fan of his work in multiple spaghetti westerns and Nosferatu which is another Herzog film. Kinski is an absolute mad man both in this film and irl.I now want to search for more videos out there on how crazy this guy was on the set. There are stories abouy how the Indians in the film wanted to kill him irl because of how much of a lunatic he was.The LaLaLaLaLa guy i found annoying and if I were emperor of El Dorado, he would have been the first to go! The horse scene was great although a bit sad. As serious as this film is there was a dark humor joke made by someone dying that I believe would reflect irl being in utter shock at the face of death.If you have not seen this film you should do yourself a favour and check it out at least once. If you have seen this film and would like to discuss it, please use spoilers.