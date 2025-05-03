Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
The start of the film all the way to the beginning of the epic fight was about an 8/10.
I know this going to sound sacrilegious because I believe most of you love this film.
However the last part of the film (About the last 30 min), it just became ridiculous to me. Just found it hilarious in a bad way.
Just too much nonsensical scenes in the end there. Over the top preposterous. Seemed like a B film.
The film is nothing to get too excited about.
Won't watch it again that's for sure.
About a 5/10.
What's your take on the film?
