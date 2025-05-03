Movies They Live - The last part of the film ruined it for me.

Rate the film.

  • 10 - Masterpiece.

    Votes: 3 50.0%

  • 9

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 6

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 5 - Mediocre.

    Votes: 1 16.7%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Atrocious.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,233
Reaction score
50,712
The start of the film all the way to the beginning of the epic fight was about an 8/10.

I know this going to sound sacrilegious because I believe most of you love this film.

However the last part of the film (About the last 30 min), it just became ridiculous to me. Just found it hilarious in a bad way.

Just too much nonsensical scenes in the end there. Over the top preposterous. Seemed like a B film.

The film is nothing to get too excited about.

Won't watch it again that's for sure.

About a 5/10.

What's your take on the film?



 
Sure, it gets silly, but the good so far outweighs the bad in my view, that I don’t even mind. Hell, it even sticks the landing with the ending where they are revealed for all to see. Film struck the right note of humor and intensity.

I love the sequence where Piper first puts the glasses on. Classic. Keith David is a legend and their fight scene is iconic. Even has the laughs mixed into it- Piper’s reaction when David inadvertently cracks the bottle or David’s reaction when Piper goes for the low blow “dirty mfer!”

Carpenter was an absolute beast in that decade from 78 to 88 in my opinion.
 
What are you talking about? The best part was the ending! With the huge fake tits and big hair.
 
9 for what it was and the USA network in my childhood

Real question...

What do you all think of

1746296860745.jpeg
 
7/10

Really good movie

Still the best performance from a wrestler
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GoodBadHBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Clint Eastwood’s Best Film Last 25 Years
Replies
16
Views
349
GoodBadHBK
GoodBadHBK
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Do you think 'Requiem for a Dream' is realistic?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
1K
BluntForceTrama
BluntForceTrama
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies The English Patient has to be one of the weakest best picture Oscar winners of all-time.
2 3
Replies
48
Views
899
horc00
horc00
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies Mel Gibson acting performance in Braveheart
2
Replies
27
Views
495
khukurikoo
khukurikoo
Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies The Abyss - One of the most difficult movies to film.
2
Replies
27
Views
580
Bullitt68
Bullitt68

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,811
Messages
57,246,375
Members
175,600
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top