  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Movies Favourite Action Film of 2014

Favourite Action Film of 2014

  • John Wick

  • Guardians of the Galaxy

  • Captain America: The Winter Soldier

  • The Equalizer

  • Kingsman: The Secret Service

  • Edge of Tomorrow

  • The Raid 2

  • X Men: Days Of Future Past

Results are only viewable after voting.
The Good The Bad The HBK

The Good The Bad The HBK

Few$More
Platinum Member
Joined
Apr 6, 2020
Messages
20,877
Reaction score
44,570
2014 is probably the last great year in film imo and it was maybe the best year for action films in the 2010s. What was your favourite action film in 2014?

In 2014 I would have said X Men. Today it's either Wick or Raid 2 for me. I'm going Raid 2 since it's literally non stop action nearly the entire film.
 
Guardians Of The Galaxy is one of my all time favorite movies, it is a sci fi action space adventure masterpiece!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

The Good The Bad The HBK
  • Poll Poll
Movies Scarface (1983)
2 3
Replies
54
Views
979
William Huggins
William Huggins

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,670
Messages
56,846,849
Members
175,428
Latest member
mogul

Share this page

Back
Top