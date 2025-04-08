Movies The English Patient has to be one of the weakest best picture Oscar winners of all-time.

Rate the film.

  • 10 - Masterpiece

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 9

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 8

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 7

    Votes: 2 25.0%

  • 6

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • 5 - Mediocre

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 4

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 3

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 2

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 1

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • 0 - Terrible

    Votes: 1 12.5%

  • I've never seen the film and have no interest.

    Votes: 3 37.5%
  • Total voters
    8
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
36,727
Reaction score
49,997
I haven't seen this film in quite a while, probably since the 90s. Now I know why, this has to be one of the most dullest academy award best picture film winner ever.

It slow as molasses. Don't get me wrong great acting throughout, but the movie just doesn't grab me or get my attention. It's a very slow grind.

But yeah what's your thoughts on this film?

Did you felt it was like a chore to watch it?

Anyone actually enjoy the film?

I gave it a 6.



 
seinfeld-english-patient.gif
 
Oscar bait movie won the Oscar. I'm sure they paid their bribes like all the others.

Always thought it was one of those films which was well directed, well acted, well shot, great visuals, great sounds......just the story wasn't for me.

If you buy into the nonsense that is these Awards, doesn't stand out as a particularly bad winner, imo.

Was up against Fargo, which is one of my all time favourites.
 
Miramax was more or less buying the Oscars
There is a book by Peter Biskind regarding 1990s Sundance-Miramax "Indie" scene that explains how they will do it
 
I always thought the Oscars were nothing more than a circle jerk for people in the industry and film celebrity community
 
You couldn’t make that film today. You would need more religious zealots and stabbings.
 
