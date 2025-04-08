Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
I haven't seen this film in quite a while, probably since the 90s. Now I know why, this has to be one of the most dullest academy award best picture film winner ever.
It slow as molasses. Don't get me wrong great acting throughout, but the movie just doesn't grab me or get my attention. It's a very slow grind.
But yeah what's your thoughts on this film?
Did you felt it was like a chore to watch it?
Anyone actually enjoy the film?
I gave it a 6.
