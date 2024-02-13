“Dragging the fight into the later rounds” = pretending to fight for the first half?

I keep hearing this terminology. It’s something we’ve grown used to as fans, but in actuality, it’s not something that should be praised, and the fact that it is is down to damage control by the commentators. They’re constantly trying to tell the fans what they’re seeing is more entertaining than it actually is - wmma “barn burners” for example, where people are shadow boxing 5ft away from their opponent.





I’m not saying that every fight should look like Lamas vs Holloway in the pocket, but it’s just weird to me seeing someone get praised for stinking out the fight. If you have one guy surging forward and the other guy waiting, only one guy is trying to be entertaining.



Hermansson v Pyfer a classic example. Sure Hermansson fought “smart”… but what does that actually mean? It means he threw one strike at a time, no combinations, no possibility of a finish. I mean if you hate Pyfer on a personal level it was probably entertaining to see him get gradually snuffed out like that, but for most other impartial fans it kinda sucked seeing an exciting up and comer get handled, and it wasn’t due to any lack of skill or technique, it was simply due to the philosophy and approach to fighting that both men took - one was trying to be entertaining and looking for a finish, the other was trying to score points, to the detriment of the fans.