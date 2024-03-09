DP vs BSD/ Hermansson vs Pyfer?

Recency bias has taken ahold of my thoughts regarding this matchup tonight.

Poirier is to BSD what Hermansson was to Pyfer yet even higher up on the ranking tier for BSD. Thus making this his toughest challenge to date.

One could argue that BSD shares similar strengths (huge power, great tdd, and excellent pressure) that can be said for Pyfer. Poirier has fight mileage in spades on BSD which could be a blessing and help him weather an early storm to adjust and find weaknesses in BSD game, similar to how Hermansson was able to roll with Pyfer's punches and exploit the weakness in his lower body defense.

Perhaps we can see a similar blueprint implimented from Poirier but with a more potent approach to get a finish in the later rounds against BSD.

DP's time is nearing an end but I think we will be blessed with a few more top notch performances before its all said and done


Discuss?
 
I could see this fight going either way
I’m just here for the violence and memes
 
Fight AI says that Dustin will get cracked again
834390-33578986.png


I'm still rooting for Dustin though <Eek2.0>
 
