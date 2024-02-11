Pyfer: The Prototype For Poorly Booked Hype Jobs (Blame the UFC, not Joe)

Siver!

Siver!

R1 First Half: Pyfer marches forward with impunity throwing huge power. Very dangerous. Any punch could end the fight.
R1 Second Half: Pyfer still looks dangerous, but Hermansson more able to shell up.
R2: Pyfer can no longer march forward, Hermansson takes his chances with TD attempt, but Joe’s counter strikes and combos are still a super dangerous threat. Hermansson walks forward throughout and gets caught sometimes, but generally does okay.
R3: Commentators note Hermansson not shooting for takedowns being ‘very surprising’, but he simply doesn’t need to by now. He can comfortably out-strike Pyfer now outside of getting clipped by big power punches.
R4: Pyfer starts to look for takedowns because he’s getting out-struck. Leg damage and jab-for-jab equality isn’t helping. Pyfer gets aggressive but it isn’t as effective as in R1, Hermansson is winning the striking battle.
Cover narrative: “Hermansson is really great defensively”, despite the fact he’s winning offensively.
R5: Hermansson cruises to a 48-47 by dominating the round.

Conclusion: The UFC want hype jobs, but hype doesn’t elevate these guys to a level they aren’t at. Pyfer vs Hermansson was too much. Malott vs Magny was too much. Patience, UFC matchmakers, patience…

Pyfer probably comes back better, but he wasn't ready for this.

Pyfer saying the difference "was just a calf kick" is kinda ridiculous.
 
Rd1 Roddy Pipper checked some kicks, and threw down.

Pretty much out classed after that.

War Jabby Jack

<28>
 
He was just pushed too quickly. No big deal, he'll be better for the loss.
 
I was impressed by Joes cardio and durability. He was dangerous for the full 5, just needs to add some wrinkles to his game.

This match up felt like a cherry pick gone wrong, though. Jack turned the clock back and showed that he still has some gas left in the tank. Surprising performance. Can’t blame the UFC for this upset.
 
Should have kept Joe fighting 3 rounders - a 5 round fight was clearly too much :p
 
Contempt said:
He was just pushed too quickly. No big deal, he'll be better for the loss.
I mean, he will, or he won't.

Assumed improvement is fine, but Joe just looked like a dangerous power puncher who starts to lose his rhythm and gameplan after 2:30 of R1.

If they're putting him in a string of five rounders against veterans, he'll probably lose most of them.
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
I listened to Pyfer on JRE and was really annoyed how he called a guy like Pereira basic and has huge holes etc. dude needed a humbling.
100%. Joe got absolutely got dismantled by a basic proper jab and some calf kicks. Imagine wtf a guy like Alex would do to Dana's boy
 
Siver! said:
I mean, he will, or he won't.

Assumed improvement is fine, but Joe just looked like a dangerous power puncher who starts to lose his rhythm and gameplan after 2:30 of R1.

If they're putting him in a string of five rounders against veterans, he'll probably lose most of them.
He landed the left hook at will in the first but never put anything else with it. After Hermannson adjusted to the hook Pyfer never found anything else.
 
Noraaq said:
I was impressed by Joes cardio and durability. He was dangerous for the full 5, just needs to add some wrinkles to his game.

This match up felt like a cherry pick gone wrong, though. Jack turned the clock back and showed that he still has some gas left in the tank. Surprising performance. Can’t blame the UFC for this upset.
Reminds me of when Coleman beat Bonnar's ass out of nowhere.
 
