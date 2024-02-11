Pyfer: The Prototype For Poorly Booked Hype Jobs (Blame the UFC, not Joe)

R1 First Half: Pyfer marches forward with impunity throwing huge power. Very dangerous. Any punch could end the fight.

R1 Second Half: Pyfer still looks dangerous, but Hermansson more able to shell up.

R2: Pyfer can no longer march forward, Hermansson takes his chances with TD attempt, but Joe’s counter strikes and combos are still a super dangerous threat. Hermansson walks forward throughout and gets caught sometimes, but generally does okay.

R3: Commentators note Hermansson not shooting for takedowns being ‘very surprising’, but he simply doesn’t need to by now. He can comfortably out-strike Pyfer now outside of getting clipped by big power punches.

R4: Pyfer starts to look for takedowns because he’s getting out-struck. Leg damage and jab-for-jab equality isn’t helping. Pyfer gets aggressive but it isn’t as effective as in R1, Hermansson is winning the striking battle.

Cover narrative: “Hermansson is really great defensively”, despite the fact he’s winning offensively.

R5: Hermansson cruises to a 48-47 by dominating the round.



Conclusion: The UFC want hype jobs, but hype doesn’t elevate these guys to a level they aren’t at. Pyfer vs Hermansson was too much. Malott vs Magny was too much. Patience, UFC matchmakers, patience…



Pyfer probably comes back better, but he wasn't ready for this.



Pyfer saying the difference "was just a calf kick" is kinda ridiculous.