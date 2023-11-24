MW is low-key the most stacked division in UFC

We got:



Izzy and Whittaker are #2 and #3 greatest MW’sof all time, both still in their prime too.



Strickland is most likely among top10 all time best boxers in UFC history. Very well rounded as well



Dricus is awkward, but extremely dangerous everywhere and he has that dog in him.



Sky is the limit for Khamzat, he’s a beast.



Cannonier, Vettori, Costa, Dolidze and Hermansson are all very well rounded tanks.



Brendan Allen is one of the best BJJ wizards in whole of UFC. Paul Craig isn’t far apart too.



Fluffy Hernandez is a beast too.



But her comes the crazy part. Just look at the list of names currently not ranked yet:



Bo Nickal, Ikram Aliskerov, Joe Pyfer, Muniz, Michel Pereira, Shara, Caio Borralho.



Usman might stay at MW too.



I honestly don’t know another division that is this deep right now. It’s crazy that someone like Rodolfo Vieira isn’t even in the top30 of the division.