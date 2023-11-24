MW is low-key the most stacked division in UFC

We got:

Izzy and Whittaker are #2 and #3 greatest MW’sof all time, both still in their prime too.

Strickland is most likely among top10 all time best boxers in UFC history. Very well rounded as well

Dricus is awkward, but extremely dangerous everywhere and he has that dog in him.

Sky is the limit for Khamzat, he’s a beast.

Cannonier, Vettori, Costa, Dolidze and Hermansson are all very well rounded tanks.

Brendan Allen is one of the best BJJ wizards in whole of UFC. Paul Craig isn’t far apart too.

Fluffy Hernandez is a beast too.

But her comes the crazy part. Just look at the list of names currently not ranked yet:

Bo Nickal, Ikram Aliskerov, Joe Pyfer, Muniz, Michel Pereira, Shara, Caio Borralho.

Usman might stay at MW too.

I honestly don’t know another division that is this deep right now. It’s crazy that someone like Rodolfo Vieira isn’t even in the top30 of the division.
 
OldBoy91 said:
145 is the most stacked imo. MW isn't bad by any means but it doesn't really hold up to featherweight.
Top15 at FW might be better than at MW, but it’s very close. But what comes next? Is there really a lot of talent outside of top15?
 
chinarice said:
Don't agree that Whittaker is #3 all-time at MW but other than that, I agree. MW is quite underrated here

Even the current MW champ is very underrated
Who you got at #3 then?
 
Only Izzy, Whittaker, Dricus, Strickland and Khamzat are contenders.

Out of those only Izzy is a bone fide superstar who was lording over this division only recently. I think he got a little stale. Khamzat could be quite easily be (a superstar).

Whittaker was great but got destroyed by an up and comer. - Dricus who looked phenomenal against Rob who was well and truly spanked:

Strickland is an unknown quantity against the absolute best bar 1 fight against Izzy who was dog shit.

With Izzy out for now you’ve got Dricus, Strickland and Khamzat and then a bunch of has beens/middle of the roaders.

Id take BW, FW, LW and LHW over MW. Hell even HE got interesting recently.
 
Travis Alexander said:
TS although I disagree with some of the specifics about the individuals listed I can’t disagree with the overall sentiment of your thread. MW is low key the most stacked division rn.
I always thought it was BW but TS is right, tho BW never has a bad fight ever.
 
GOATtalks said:
Top15 at FW might be better than at MW, but it’s very close. But what comes next? Is there really a lot of talent outside of top15?
I think it's full of talent tbh. Even outside of the rankings.

Charles Jourdain
Andre Fili
Nathanial Wood
Diego Lopes
Joanderson Brito
JSP
Nate Landwehr
Josh Culibao
Bill Algeo
Jack Shore
Ricardo Ramos
Billy Quarantillo

I think it's a super deep division, and for sure, the best top 15 of any of them in my eyes.
 
GOATtalks said:
Weird take. They actually have common opponents in Yoel, Jacare, Hall, Gastelum and Tavares. Rob beat all of them, while Chris lost to all of them except for Gastelum.
His wins over Silva alone are better than any win Robert has.

Robert would probably get KTFO'ed by Silva and I highly doubt he would have beaten Machida. Even that Vitor could have caught Whittaker.

Weidman has a win over Hall too.

It's really not that weird of a take.
BangBang said:
Only Izzy, Whittaker, Dricus, Strickland and Khamzat.

Out of those only Izzy is a bone fide superstar. Khamzat could be quite easily.

Whittaker was great but got destroyed by an up and comer. - Dricus

Strickland is an unknown quantity against the absolute best bar 1 fight against Izzy who was dog shit.

With Izzy out for now you’ve got Dricus, Strickland and Khamzat and then a bunch of has beens/middle of the roaders.

Id take BW, FW, LW and LHW over MW. Hell even HE got interesting recently.
LHW? Lol
 
OldBoy91 said:
I think it's full of talent tbh. Even outside of the rankings.

Charles Jourdain
Andre Fili
Nathanial Wood
Diego Lopes
Joanderson Brito
JSP
Nate Landwehr
Josh Culibao
Bill Algeo
Jack Shore
Ricardo Ramos
Billy Quarantillo

I think it's a super deep division, and for sure, the best top 15 of any of them in my eyes.
TBH all of the guys you mentioned are average at best. I mean Andre Fili? He’s like 10-9 in UFC and he mostly fights unranked fighters.

None of the guys on your list have the potential like Bo Nickal, Ikram or Pyfer does
 
GOATtalks said:
LHW? Lol
Ok maybe stretching there but there are more than 1-2 that have that star potential. MW only has Izzy and Khamzat imo.
Dricus and Strickland are to some extent an unknown quantity at the very top of the division.
 
GOATtalks said:
TBH all of the guys you mentioned are average at best. I mean Andre Fili? He’s like 10-9 in UFC and he mostly fights unranked fighters.

None of the guys on your list have the potential like Bo Nickal, Ikram or Pyfer does
We are talking about talent rich divisions though. Not who has the most elite fighters. 145 clearly has more fighters that are good and above than any other division.

185 might have a few more super exciting prospects but it clearly is a thinner division overall.

Fili is a great fighter btw, I forgot that on Sherdog you're a can if you aren't champion material.
 
chinarice said:
His wins over Silva alone are better than any win Robert has.

Robert would probably get KTFO'ed by Silva and I highly doubt he would have beaten Machida. Even that Vitor could have caught Whittaker.

Weidman has a win over Hall too.

It's really not that weird of a take.
That ranking isn’t correct at all. It heavily favours wins as champion and basically neglects loses that come after that. That’s why they have BJ Penn as top10 GOAT, which is ridiculous.

I said that it’s weird take, because you that the guys Chris beat would beat Rob, when in reality the opposite is actually true
 
BangBang said:
Ok maybe stretching there but there are more than 1-2 that have that star potential. MW only has Izzy and Khamzat imo.
Dricus and Strickland are to some extent an unknown quantity at the very top of the division.
You really think Bo Nickal and Pyfer don’t have star potential?
 
GOATtalks said:
That ranking isn’t correct at all. It heavily favours wins as champion and basically neglects loses that come after that. That’s why they have BJ Penn as top10 GOAT, which is ridiculous.

I said that it’s weird take, because you that the guys Chris beat would beat Rob, when in reality the opposite is actually true
We don't have to agree, sir. lol
 
GOATtalks said:
We got:

Izzy and Whittaker are #2 and #3 greatest MW’sof all time, both still in their prime too.

Strickland is most likely among top10 all time best boxers in UFC history. Very well rounded as well

Dricus is awkward, but extremely dangerous everywhere and he has that dog in him.

Sky is the limit for Khamzat, he’s a beast.

Cannonier, Vettori, Costa, Dolidze and Hermansson are all very well rounded tanks.

Brendan Allen is one of the best BJJ wizards in whole of UFC. Paul Craig isn’t far apart too.

Fluffy Hernandez is a beast too.

But her comes the crazy part. Just look at the list of names currently not ranked yet:

Bo Nickal, Ikram Aliskerov, Joe Pyfer, Muniz, Michel Pereira, Shara, Caio Borralho.

Usman might stay at MW too.

I honestly don’t know another division that is this deep right now. It’s crazy that someone like Rodolfo Vieira isn’t even in the top30 of the division.
Not really I gotta say ww and lhw are more stacked looking at top 5s and prospects lw if islam wasnt around to wrestle everyone mw theres like nobody costa who rarely can fight izzy robert who's on a huge loss streak dricus who still seems somewhat untested with sean taking the lead who people most people thought hed never get the belt
 
