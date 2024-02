Makes total sense why people are still calling him out. He presents fewer risks at this stage (they're not calling out the version of the guy that fought Eddie at MSG) and still presents massive rewards. He's a big name and if he ever fights again, it will command attention and generate a lot of hype and get eyes that aren't typically on the product to tune in for the event.



I guess my thought is that it seems like a waste of a call out since Chandler himself who supposedly is booked to fight him can't even seem to get the fight, but I certainly don't think it hurts any of the guys who are calling him out. At worst, they elicit some eye rolls from same fans who view it as ridiculous and transparent. At best, they get Conor interested in the fight and potentially get a bigger pay day.