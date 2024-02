Liverkick-king56 said: I’d be down for Yair vs Topuria but I also feel like a 2nd win over Ortega isn’t enough to earn it……



If Topuria and Volk rematch and Topuria wins with Ortega as the next challenger it’ll be the 3rd time it’s happened exactly that way. Click to expand...

i think HOW he beats ortega will play a role.FW is a huge mess. obviously, depends on timelines, when what happens, but if they really don't have a title fight til december in spain like i've heard somewhere, I expect FW's to move REALLY slow. Your Diego Lopez and lower ranked guys are going to try to break thru but if the next fight is a rematch and you have to wait for it all to resolve, Rank Squatting becomes the next most intelligent move. Otherwise, expect a log Jam with Yair/Ortega winner, Katter/Sterling Winner, Mosvar all claiming they are next for a title shot.IF they go with the volk rematch late this year, there will be no FW title fight for a contender until this time or later next year. The top guys will all likely fight once more then squat til the FW title picture opens up. If Im Yair and I beat Ortega, I'm not taking anything other than a title eliminator.A small part of me wishes volk would step away from the picture so things could move but he's a great fighter and he deserves every opportunity he's been given.