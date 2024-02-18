Ilia Topuria has the making of a GOAT

N

Nous

White Belt
@White
Joined
Sep 26, 2023
Messages
118
Reaction score
191
I am not saying that he is anywhere near being the GOAT atm. However, he clearly has the making of one. Lets demonstrate this by looking at the three categories of facts from which the inference is justified.

1) Physical attributes: He is a tremendous athlete, something which is needed as the sport evolves. He is super fast, super quick, and very strong. He has elite striking. Obviously his hands might be the best in the UFC atm, but his leg kicks are also very elite. He has elite level grappling, including wrestling and a strong top submission game. He also seems to have a strong chin, this was evident by his fight against Emmet, and by how confident he was that Volk could not hurt him.

2) Mental attributes: I cannot overstate this, but Topurias confidence and calmness is truly mind-blowing. I mean, this was his first main event, going against a P4P great, the consensus best FW of all time, a man in Volk who is undefeated at FW, and yet there was never any doubt in Topuria. Now, we have seen people be cocky and confident and arrogant before. But I cant recall seeing confidence like this before. Just look at his reaction to winning the belt: it was as if he was almost underwhelmed by it because it was such a given to him. To put this into perspective, even Conor cried after his win vs Mendes.

3) Timing: He takes the belt in spectacular fashion from the FW goat. He will likely get the opportunity to defeat the n2 FW goat in Max. He becomes the champion will being undefeated, and very young. Whats more, there is a row of previous gen fighters which he can clear out relatively easy (He outboxes Max and he takes down Yair just like Volk did), as well as a new generation that can't really threathen him (Mosar and Allen clearly seem a lot worse than he is).

Of course there are all type of contingencies which cannot be accounted for: He can get injured, he can get complacent, etc, etc. But in terms of having a good starting point for becoming a GOAT, it is hard to imagine a better one than Topurias.
 
I was talking about this before the fight. The point I was making was that the jump from 2-5 at 145 and fighting the Great is a gigantic jump. I then immediately wondered who at 145 would stand a chance against him if he took out Volk in spectacular way just as he did.

There is literally no one on the horizon for him; very strange khabibianlike situation.
 
Fighting Ryan hall puts him in GOAT conversation definitely.

But he still needs to clean out the division first
 
4) he just fought like 11 hours ago and your brain still very vividly remembers his performance in comparison to previous shows
 
Maybe I'm just crazy, but when did Volk become the consensus GOAT??


The UFC media literally trying to brain wash people.
 
Last edited:
oski said:
I was talking about this before the fight. The point I was making was that the jump from 2-5 at 145 and fighting the Great is a gigantic jump. I then immediately wondered who at 145 would stand a chance against him if he took out Volk in spectacular way just as he did.

There is literally no one on the horizon for him; very strange khabibianlike situation.
Click to expand...

Good point about it being a very khabib-like-situation.
 
THE CONSENSUS FW GOAT LUL


There should be an IQ test requirement for posting on sherdog
 
Fucking Sherdog. Lmao.

Every single time.

Whoever wins the main event, new future GOAT. When will it end?

This is why the MMA fanbase is a joke, no other sports fans are this fickle.
 
OldBoy91 said:
Fucking Sherdog. Lmao.

Every single time.

Whoever wins the main event, new future GOAT. When will it end?

This is why the MMA fanbase is a joke, no other sports fans are this fickle.
Click to expand...

Please don't let the general stupidity of sherdog cloud your judgment of the facts at hand.

This time it happens to be correct that the winner actually has the makings of a GOAT.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

barillas
Volk vs Ilia has so much to do with Aldo vs Mcgregor
2
Replies
28
Views
639
barillas
barillas
Shay Brennan
How would Holloway vs Topuria play out?
Replies
3
Views
336
AmericanMMA
AmericanMMA
Leviticus
Ilia Topuria the most unlikeable delusional fighter of all time? (HELWANI INTERVIEW)
5 6 7
Replies
132
Views
4K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur
ifindgifsforjackslack
Topuria / Volk is an exciting fight because both are warriors
Replies
7
Views
196
tritestill
tritestill
Gabe
If Volk Beats Topuria - Would You Like to See Him Fight Evloev or Go Back to 155?
2 3
Replies
43
Views
1K
Ironheart
Ironheart

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,819
Messages
55,105,897
Members
174,607
Latest member
haz09

Share this page

Back
Top