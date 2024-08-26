Will Ilia Topuria Be the First to Drop and KO Max Holloway?

Huge Max fan here, and I'm rooting for him. But I can't deny Topuria's skills... his speed and power make him a real threat.

Do y'all think Topuria will be the first to drop and finish him?

For me, that's a very intriguing fight. This might be a changing of the guard. I'm honestly very intrigued and looking forward to that fight.

Thoughts?
 
Naw Max gonna piece him up for five rounds.
 
I thought Justin would be that guy and ate my words, so I'm never calling Max getting KO'd again.
They have equal reach with Max being 4" taller, he'll be able to lean back out of Topuria's firing line.
 
Max was dropped before by JG but I doubt Topuria is gonna KO him I'm picking Max Holloway by decision
 
That's actually very interesting tbh because the way I'm looking at the recents fights he had (Topuria) dude has the speed and the way he knocked out Volk you can tell he pack a punch.

I'm kinda playing devil advocate here because I'm cheering for Max and love him. I'm really cheering him but I think that's a difficult fight. I don't think it's gonna be easy for either of them. Even if Topuria do win he's gonna leave the octogon with a few scratches.
 
If Max translates back to 145 fine... nope. He's a better (much better, even?) boxer and I believe his TDD and distance management is more than enough to keep it standing.
 
Could it happen? Of course. Will it happen? Probably not.

Max might get hurt once or twice during the fight, but I think he pulls it out with movement and volume.
 
Really cant wait for this fight, who knows whats gonna happen. If Topuria can knock Max out that would be massive but on the flipside if he cant and Max puts that pace on him and we're deep into round 3-4 Topuria could be in trouble.
 
<goldie>
 
If both fighters can employ what they're best at, they're quite dangerous for one another. How it plays out? I have no idea. Ilia is incredibly talented. I wouldn't be shocked if Topuria won. I wouldn't be shocked if Max won either. WAR Max as always.
 
Let's wait and see. All these questions about future events are pointless.
 
It's possible. Ilia is good at catching his opponents in positions where they are super vulnerable for him to land a KO shot. The odds have Topuria close to a -200 favorite. You're right to conclude this is a dangerous fight for Max.

That said, Max is amazing and this will also be Ilia's hardest fight.
 
Unfortunately yes, Topuria is going to brutally stiffen Max, and do it easily just like he did to Volk. 5 years ago Max would have beaten the brakes off of Ilia though- it’s all a timing thing. I think Max’s 9 lives are up and after losing to Topuria he’s gonna go on a Ferguson-like run unless he retires.
 
Maybe

Just maybe
 
I mean it has to happen eventually. But max still looks every bit the machine is was at his prime. So I' wouldn't bet on it
 
