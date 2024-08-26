Will Ilia Topuria Be the First to Drop and KO Max Holloway?

Zyklon R said: Max was dropped before by JG but I doubt Topuria is gonna KO him I'm picking Max Holloway by decision Click to expand...

That's actually very interesting tbh because the way I'm looking at the recents fights he had (Topuria) dude has the speed and the way he knocked out Volk you can tell he pack a punch.I'm kinda playing devil advocate here because I'm cheering for Max and love him. I'm really cheering him but I think that's a difficult fight. I don't think it's gonna be easy for either of them. Even if Topuria do win he's gonna leave the octogon with a few scratches.