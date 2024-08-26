Will Ilia Topuria Be the First to Drop and KO Max Holloway?

lerobshow
Huge Max fan here, and I'm rooting for him. But I can't deny Topuria's skills... his speed and power make him a real threat.
Do y'all think Topuria will be the first to drop and finish him?
For me, that's a very intriguing fight. This might be a changing of the guard. I'm honestly very intrigued and looking forward to that fight.
Thoughts?
