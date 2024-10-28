Ilia vs Max: Who was winning before the ko?

I had Max winning before the ko but from what I read and seeing the scorecards I might be mistaken. So I wanna get your opinion.

I gave Ilia the first round, albeit very narrowly.

I gave Max the second round and in the third I had the impression Max started to pull away. Max seemed to gain momentum in the striking.

How did you see it?
 
I had max winning up until the knockout, but it was pretty close
 
It was 1-1. Super close, could have scored it either way but that was mine. Topuria was landing the better shots and looked super dangerous but Max had volume.

I thought Max got dropped in round 1 but it may have been a slip. He also got taken down pretty clean
 
