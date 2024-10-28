Ilia vs Max: Who was winning before the ko?

The Accuser
I had Max winning before the ko but from what I read and seeing the scorecards I might be mistaken. So I wanna get your opinion.
I gave Ilia the first round, albeit very narrowly.
I gave Max the second round and in the third I had the impression Max started to pull away. Max seemed to gain momentum in the striking.
How did you see it?
