News Wilder vs Zhang

Will believe it when I see it. Wilder is always rumored to fight the top names. Then we are ussually let down.
Great fight and instant redemption if he wants it.
Wilder should be itching to fight or add guys like Zhang,Hrgovic,Joyce, & Dubois to his resume if he is serious about ever getting another earned title shot
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Will believe it when I see it. Wilder is always rumored to fight the top names. Then we are ussually let down.
Great fight and instant redemption if he wants it.
Wilder should be itching to fight or add guys like Zhang,Hrgovic,Joyce, & Dubois to his resume if he is serious about ever getting another earned title shot
Click to expand...
Pretty much now or never.
 
Good fight for wilder imo ….Not saying he wins for sure ….But Zhang is slow and can be hit
 
Zhang is terrible matchup for Wilder. Zhang is much better boxer & hits as hard as Wilder if not harder.

If I am planning Joshua vs Wilder fight then I wouldn't let Wilder fight Zhang... cause Zhang would ruin it just like Parker.
 
Good fight if it gets made. Could go either way. Wilder's best chance, or maybe even his only chance, is to blast Zhang out right from the get go. He'll need to get the jump on him first. Otherwise it won't be pretty.
 
User9992 said:
Zhang is terrible matchup for Wilder. Zhang is much better boxer & hits as hard as Wilder if not harder.

If I am planning Joshua vs Wilder fight then I wouldn't let Wilder fight Zhang... cause Zhang would ruin it just like Parker.
Click to expand...
Definitely does not hit as hard or harder. Don't kid yourself
 
Seems like a pretty good matchup for wilder no? Zhang hits hard but he is not very evasive and gets tired in later rounds which is where wilder gets a lot of his kos
 
I don’t give a shit that Wilder shit the bed, always a danger with that guy, and YEAH it’s gonna get nasty along the way.
 
Doubt this will happen, and based on his last performance he should steer well clear! IF wilder fights again it’s gonna be against a can or journeyman next
 
I think people are making Zhang out to be a lot more than he is. Joe Joyce has never been more than a big walking heavy bag. Guys like Joyce who's entire game is based on being able to eat punches and keep going never last long.
Fight fans have a tendency to pick the guy who doesn't have a big fight lined up and pretend he's the second coming, thats what I see with Zhang.
Wilder did look pretty shot against Parker though. His timing was gone, he couldn't seem to let his hands go at all. Maybe it was a bad night, maybe he got too enamored with landing a counter punch on opponents that simply wasn't there with his opponent but he looked lke trash against Parker.
 
In my mind zhang would be an 70 or 80% favourite over wilder. If i could get good odds which i doubt i would defo bet on zhang.
 
Zhang is a fundamentally sound boxer with good timing and good power. He is also big and has a decent chin. That is plenty to beat wilder these days.
 
An interesting one. Parker absolutely deserves all credit for his win but I'd be curious as to Wilder's mind-set prior to their bout. He was talking about his Ayahuasca experience which, whilst may be good for personal peace may also be a step toward losing that spark.

Zhang can hit but can also get hit. Although Zhang cuts angles well and throws combos which is better than a lot of HW do.

I'd have it 50/50 if Wilder is fired up.
 
new rules, throw him another 30 mil, he'll turn up
we've just seen zhang at his best and wilder at his worst, boxing at this level is full of surprises
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

User9992
I told yall... Big Bang Zhang hits much harder than Wilder!
Replies
14
Views
677
Ardaric
Ardaric
I
Ngannou vs Wilder next?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
Naoya#1
The Zang/Joyce fight (child abuse) showed how special Wilder is
Replies
10
Views
589
KillerIsBack V2
KillerIsBack V2
TheMaster
Everybody running scared of 'Big Bang' Zhang
Replies
17
Views
955
Deaths Head
Deaths Head

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,608
Messages
55,292,768
Members
174,719
Latest member
Fedornvrthatgood2.0

Share this page

Back
Top