I think people are making Zhang out to be a lot more than he is. Joe Joyce has never been more than a big walking heavy bag. Guys like Joyce who's entire game is based on being able to eat punches and keep going never last long.

Fight fans have a tendency to pick the guy who doesn't have a big fight lined up and pretend he's the second coming, thats what I see with Zhang.

Wilder did look pretty shot against Parker though. His timing was gone, he couldn't seem to let his hands go at all. Maybe it was a bad night, maybe he got too enamored with landing a counter punch on opponents that simply wasn't there with his opponent but he looked lke trash against Parker.