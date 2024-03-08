I told yall... Big Bang Zhang hits much harder than Wilder!

I told yall... Big Bang Zhang hits much harder than Wilder!


 
He is an absolute unit....this only tells how fucking strong and a unit is Hrgovic.. he had a mentalni breakdown against Zhang because the death of his father...and fought Zhang with his hands down.. no defense..taking Zhang's best shots like nothing..like completely erratic behavior( he did drop him once but behind the ear and I think he slipped)
 
He doesn't have the one shot power of Wilder. He's just obviously better at mixing it up and landing his offense.

Wilder used to mix it up a lot more on his way up the ladder. Then at some point he realized how devastating his straight right hand was and stopped doing everything else.
 
He has that uncanny power where the punch looks soft but the reaction tells a completely different story. Too bad his stamina is worse than Wilder's. You wonder what he could've done if his career got going 5 years earlier.
 
Old man didn’t do crap aside from those 2 lefts …. Looked old and slow af with 0 stamina today…. He does not have Wilder’s one shot power … Parker with 2 nice back to back wins … hope they don’t do a rematch
 
