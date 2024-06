Why isn't Shavkat fighting?

The undefeated Kazakh welterweight revealed Saturday night following his win over Stephen Thompson that he torn a major ligament in his ankle six weeks prior to UFC 296. Rakhmonov ultimately defeated Thompson via second-round rear-naked choke, becoming the first man in Thompson’s 13-year MMA career to submit the two-time title challenger.“I had a very serious injury and I was even close to pulling out from the fight, but I decided to risk it all,” Rakhmonov said through a translator on the UFC post-fight show , “and that’s why I didn’t kick it with my legs, just used my knees. But thanks God, I got the victory.”