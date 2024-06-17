Why isn't Shavkat fighting?

No fights in 2024
Feed him Allen or Burns
The undefeated Kazakh welterweight revealed Saturday night following his win over Stephen Thompson that he torn a major ligament in his ankle six weeks prior to UFC 296. Rakhmonov ultimately defeated Thompson via second-round rear-naked choke, becoming the first man in Thompson’s 13-year MMA career to submit the two-time title challenger.
“I had a very serious injury and I was even close to pulling out from the fight, but I decided to risk it all,” Rakhmonov said through a translator on the UFC post-fight show, “and that’s why I didn’t kick it with my legs, just used my knees. But thanks God, I got the victory.”
Colby should be traded out for some young talent in the PFL or Bellator….he shouldn’t be in the ufc anymoreThe rank squatters like Colby know a loss to Shavkat bumps them entirely out of the picture in terms of relevance, rightfully and deservedly so. Doing anything they can to avoid that.
I guess in Colby's case I get it. His unwarranted title shots stop hows he gonna pay for his "girlfriends" in his videos?
He ended up getting surgery too didn't he? Or am I remembering someone else's injuryHe's injured bro. In fact he went into the Wonderboy fight injured. His ankle was fucked up
He's the clear #1 contender after Belal vs Leon, why fight at all?