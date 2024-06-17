  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Why isn't Shavkat fighting?

People aren't available and he wants a title shot. Burns is fighting Brady btw

 
andgonsil said:
No fights in 2024

Feed him Allen or Burns
He's injured bro. In fact he went into the Wonderboy fight injured. His ankle was fucked up

The undefeated Kazakh welterweight revealed Saturday night following his win over Stephen Thompson that he torn a major ligament in his ankle six weeks prior to UFC 296. Rakhmonov ultimately defeated Thompson via second-round rear-naked choke, becoming the first man in Thompson’s 13-year MMA career to submit the two-time title challenger.

“I had a very serious injury and I was even close to pulling out from the fight, but I decided to risk it all,” Rakhmonov said through a translator on the UFC post-fight show, “and that’s why I didn’t kick it with my legs, just used my knees. But thanks God, I got the victory.”
The rank squatters like Colby know a loss to Shavkat bumps them entirely out of the picture in terms of relevance, rightfully and deservedly so. Doing anything they can to avoid that.

I guess in Colby's case I get it. His unwarranted title shots stop hows he gonna pay for his "girlfriends" in his videos?
 
Nobody is available to fight him other than Usman and maybe Holland if you want him to be sacrificed.
 
Nobody who could get that fight wants that fight. Jack would but can't. Fortunately Leon would accept. He's taken every shit assignment they've offered him so far.
 
Clark Rogers said:
Colby should be traded out for some young talent in the PFL or Bellator….he shouldn’t be in the ufc anymore
 
Black9 said:
He's the clear #1 contender after Belal vs Leon, why fight at all?
Nah just bump him vs JDM to September or October, whenever they both are ready. A win over Wonderboy in 2023 isn't enough to get a title shot imo.
 
He needs time to lose weight and nobody wants to fight him.
 
Luthien said:
Put Sanko up as a reward and he will fight :)
maxresdefault.jpg
 
