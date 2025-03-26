Everyone getting a little too excited by Suga Sean Brady

Sean has beaten two notorious underachievers/head-cases in Leon and catch-weight Kelvin and a washed Burns…

Also, Brady has the dubious distinction of being FINISHED by world-renowned NON-FINISHER Belal…


Lets hold up Sher-goofs.

And NO Brady is not ready to take out Khamzat and healthy Shavkat.


Not sure what this means but he beat the 1 or 2 ranked guy. He is ready
 
now he needs to beat washed overachiever belal
 
This is why there isnt any so called “good fighters.” According to most of you.

Sean Brady just dominated the former champ and is only loss came to the current champ and suddenly this guy is not worthy of any good?

He deserves the hype, end of story.

Will he be champion? Who knows but given what we’ve seen he has potential to be.

MMA fans really are the worst fans huh.
 
volcom5 said:
This is why there is any so called “good fighters.” According to most of you.

Sean Brady just dominated the former champ and is only loss came to the current champ and suddenly this guy is not worthy of any good?

He deserves the hype, end of story.

Will he be champion? Who knows but given what we’ve seen he has potential to be.

MMA fans really are the worst fans huh.
Not sure if you know this or not TS, but none of what you said matters in the real world.
 
His win over leon is better than Shavkat walling and stalling the irish guy
 
