Belal beats Shavkat.

Thought Shavkat would torch him, but Belal's pressure, pace and all-around game should favor him over Shavkat now.

Garry played very defensive, but Shavkat didn't look all too impressive in any aspect.
 
Man shavkat got so overrated. Guy is good but he’s not very good at any particular thing. He has nothing for Belal
 
Belal under the tutelage of master Habib will win.
 
I got a feeling Shavkat will look way better and more like himself against Belal.

Garry also tends to make fights boring.
 
Yeah I was really looking forward to hammering Belal +200 or whatever the line was initially. Probably gonna be -110 apiece now :(
 
Black9 said:
Thought Shavkat would torch him, but Belal's pressure, pace and all-around game should favor him over Shavkat now.

Garry was playing very defensive, but Shavkat didn't look all too impressive in any aspect.
Nah, Shavkhat will light him up on the feet.
 
Yeah Shavkat's grappling is overrated, Belal made Leon look like a trash wrestler, there's levels to this
 
NextGen said:
I got a feeling Shavkat will look way better and more like himself against Belal.

Garry also tends to make fights boring.
The only one who didn't make that fight boring was Ian. Shavkat did fuck all but hug Ian and land a few good punches.
 
Shavkat was fighting like Merab tonight, was real odd. Might have been fighting hurt or was worried about Ian hurting him. Open space, Ian was the superior fighter, but Belal does not have the striking weapons or speed of Ian, but Shavkat looked very human tonight.
 
NextGen said:
I got a feeling Shavkat will look way better and more like himself against Belal.

Garry also tends to make fights boring.
It don't work like that vs Belal

Belal has an even better way of making fights boring, and he's pretty effective at it.
 
Blullz couldn't finish Leon.

You're over estimating him.
 
