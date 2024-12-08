Belal beats Shavkat.

Nah, Shavkhat will light him up on the feet.Thought Shavkat would torch him, but Belal's pressure, pace and all-around game should favor him over Shavkat now.
Garry was playing very defensive, but Shavkat didn't look all too impressive in any aspect.
The only one who didn't make that fight boring was Ian. Shavkat did fuck all but hug Ian and land a few good punches.I got a feeling Shavkat will look way better and more like himself against Belal.
Garry also tends to make fights boring.
