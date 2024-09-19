Why is the UFC so against Cory vs Sean?

Looks like Cory was offered Figgy. Seriously WTF?

Sean vs Cory is such a great and interesting stylistic matchup.

I know a lot of fans have been begging for this fight for years.

Cory should've gotten the shot over Marlon. There really is no excuse right now
 
But according to BowserJr that is not an excuse.
So we will just have to bring him back from the hospital for it.
 
