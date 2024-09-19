Why is the UFC so against Cory vs Sean?

BowserJr
Red Belt
@red
- Joined
- Oct 27, 2006
- Messages
- 8,791
- Reaction score
- 2,647
Looks like Cory was offered Figgy. Seriously WTF?
Sean vs Cory is such a great and interesting stylistic matchup.
I know a lot of fans have been begging for this fight for years.
Cory should've gotten the shot over Marlon. There really is no excuse right now
Sean vs Cory is such a great and interesting stylistic matchup.
I know a lot of fans have been begging for this fight for years.
Cory should've gotten the shot over Marlon. There really is no excuse right now