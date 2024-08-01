Why does Dricus Du Plessis get a pass?

Dude commented on Stricklands dad saying he was gonna do him worse than his dad did. Later Strickland rushed him at a UFC event and threw punches.



He made the real African comment which he had to have known was a really distasteful thing to say. He’s a very clever guy judging by his comments so there is no way he didn’t know what he was saying.



Then he also made a comment about Izzy and his dog at a face off…



Why does this dude get a pass? I haven’t seen one thread or post talking shit about him.



Yet people like Belal who have been model citizen UFC fighters get dumped on…



Someone please make it make sense. Strickland says similar things and gets wayyyy more hate.