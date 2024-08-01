Why does Dricus Du Plessis get a pass?

Dude commented on Stricklands dad saying he was gonna do him worse than his dad did. Later Strickland rushed him at a UFC event and threw punches.

He made the real African comment which he had to have known was a really distasteful thing to say. He’s a very clever guy judging by his comments so there is no way he didn’t know what he was saying.

Then he also made a comment about Izzy and his dog at a face off…

Why does this dude get a pass? I haven’t seen one thread or post talking shit about him.

Yet people like Belal who have been model citizen UFC fighters get dumped on…

Someone please make it make sense. Strickland says similar things and gets wayyyy more hate.
 
Wormwood said:
I wouldn’t call DDP or Belal model citizens. They’re just random guys on this planet who chose to fight for a living, and for our entertainment.
They're peasants and we're their overlords.


DDP is respectful with respectful people , his comments on african champ are just true
 
Same reason why ppl like Jones over DC.

 
Because real african comments are facts, you can't ran away to other countries then claim i'm Nigerian or i'm PALESTINIAN(Since Belal you brought Belal in the conversation).
They would rather die than return to Africa or Palestine but Dricus still lives South Africa.
It's not just about the race or being born there.
Dricus still lives there and he trained in South African gym all his life, Belal and Usman are the products of American wrestling, not Nigerian or Hamas.


And when it comes to Strickland's daddy, O'Malley and DDP just gave him the receipts. Strickland loves to talk about people's personal life but when the other does the same he cries like a little b.
 
Hamas oversee the Gaza Strip. Belal’s family hail from the West Bank.

I always find it strange when people are confused when someone else identifies more with their family heritage than with where they were born, especially if some of those people are often made to feel like outsiders even if their own place of birth. But everyone is entitled to an opinion.
 
Can’t Handle My Riddum said:
Hamas oversee the Gaza Strip. Belal’s family hail from the West Bank.

I always find it strange when people are confused when someone else identifies more with their family heritage than with where they were born, especially if some of those people are often made to feel like outsiders even if their own place of birth. But everyone is entitled to an opinion.
White westerners are confused because they have been brain washed into post racial thinking against their will after they lost WWII. Before this time (for example before German Americans were de-Germanized during WWI hysteria) it was normal for them as well to identify with their racial/ethnic national origin. The situation now is that if you aren't white, you have the option to identify as full-on American or hyphenated, whichever one is better for you in whichever situation you find yourself in, whereas white Americans or Europeans etc. don't have that option, so there's a resentment there as well regarding this unevenly distributed optionality.
 
