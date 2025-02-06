  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Analyzing the physique of Dricus Du Plessis.

Versez

Versez

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Dec 28, 2019
Messages
6,869
Reaction score
9,946
Dricus have a very strong, wide torso and broad shoulders.



He also have wide neck, which seem to make him hard to be submitted.



For a middleweight, he said that off camp he weight between 224 and 231 lbs....which is HUGE for MW.



Dricus du plessi with fellow South africans rugby players : He seem huge next to them.



Very broad, large guy for the division, which help him with his Vitality, he's a tank and cannot be stopped.
 
He's gonna beat the shit out of Sean and challenge Alex
 
Just another jacked African like Usman and Ngannou...
 
humdizzle said:
do you analyze alot of mens physiques in your spare time OP ?
Click to expand...

If you think this thread is gay you should read his old stuff in mayberry.

Dudes keep unzipping in front of him and his friends at the bar, then his friend went outside with them and got "pounded out behind the dumpster".
 
Yabba-dabba-doo!

Flintstone, Dricus Flintstone
He is modern stone-age atha-leet
From the town of Gaycock
He is page of modern gay from U AF Sea-a-a

probably-my-fave-pic-of-a-ufc-fight-whats-yours-v0-89ykdk6prxge1.jpeg


images
 
<{vega}>

What the fuck is the point of this thread?? Gather all the fap-bros??
 
Brought to you by the scientists who analyzed Ciryl Gane’s physique.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Versez
dricus Du Plessis physique reminds me of GSP.
2 3 4
Replies
66
Views
3K
markys00
markys00
GloveParadox
If Alex Pereira vs Dricus Du Plessis was to happen it would be one-sided
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
4K
Hog-train
Hog-train
ff
Y'all really have no clue who is Dricus du Plessis do you?
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
3K
muaythaibeast
M
Substance Abuse
Media Dricus Du Plessis Says Robert Whittaker is More Deserving of a Title Shot Than Sean Strickland.
3 4 5
Replies
96
Views
6K
orca
orca

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,257,918
Messages
56,861,052
Members
175,433
Latest member
leaf

Share this page

Back
Top