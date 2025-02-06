Analyzing the physique of Dricus Du Plessis.

Versez
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2019
- Messages
- 6,869
- Reaction score
- 9,946
Dricus have a very strong, wide torso and broad shoulders.
He also have wide neck, which seem to make him hard to be submitted.
For a middleweight, he said that off camp he weight between 224 and 231 lbs....which is HUGE for MW.
Dricus du plessi with fellow South africans rugby players : He seem huge next to them.
Very broad, large guy for the division, which help him with his Vitality, he's a tank and cannot be stopped.
