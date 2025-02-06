Analyzing the physique of Dricus Du Plessis.

Dricus have a very strong, wide torso and broad shoulders.







He also have wide neck, which seem to make him hard to be submitted.







For a middleweight, he said that off camp he weight between 224 and 231 lbs....which is HUGE for MW.







Dricus du plessi with fellow South africans rugby players : He seem huge next to them.







Very broad, large guy for the division, which help him with his Vitality, he's a tank and cannot be stopped.