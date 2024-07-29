Why do care about Mokaev on the forum? Explain.

Lord Pyjamas

Lord Pyjamas

White Belt
@White
Joined
Jul 2, 2024
Messages
98
Reaction score
117
Dirty fighter, not very fun or extremely talented. Why is he still on the forum?
Am I missing something?
 
Slow week. We don't want our keyboards to sit idle?

Plus he did do some controversial things....
 
I dont think the majority do. Some people just arent into the idea of it.
 
He's 23 unbeaten and was potentially up for a title fight next had he not been axed.
Also being a Dagestani Manc is a pretty unique situation.
 
Trying to remember, aside from him pulling on Kape's shorts, what other fouls/penalties has he committed? Don't remember him being a dirty fighter.

He also is a very skilled and talented fighter.
7-0 in the UFC and only 23 years old.

He beat a lot of tough guys.
 
I just wish he didn't blow his wad fighting in the hotel and saved some for the cage
 
LoveMyMMA said:
Trying to remember, aside from him pulling on Kape's shorts, what other fouls/penalties has he committed? Don't remember him being a dirty fighter.

He also is a very skilled and talented fighter.
7-0 in the UFC and only 23 years old.

He beat a lot of tough guys.
Click to expand...
All I know is he was disqualified for slamming someone in a BJJ tournament.
 
Anyone who is perceived to be against Dana or symbolizes anything contrary to what Dana wants get an instant fandom of contrarian hipsters here
 
Jazaka Allahu Khairan.

Moekev got mighty mouse'd
 
Jose Beehive said:
He's 23 unbeaten and was potentially up for a title fight next had he not been axed.
Also being a Dagestani Manc is a pretty unique situation.
Click to expand...
If that isn’t a reason to care I don’t know what it is :) Serious though, as you say, 23 unbeaten, he’s legit. I think they let him go because he’s a pain in the arse, he’s worthy of a spot otherwise.
 
Jose Beehive said:
All I know is he was disqualified for slamming someone in a BJJ tournament.
LoveMyMMA said:
Trying to remember, aside from him pulling on Kape's shorts, what other fouls/penalties has he committed? Don't remember him being a dirty fighter.

He also is a very skilled and talented fighter.
7-0 in the UFC and only 23 years old.

He beat a lot of tough guys.
Click to expand...
Bad reply! It does not fit my agenda. You have clips of earlier fights?
Click to expand...
 
I mean, he apparently just fought last Saturday, and made news when Dana confirms they aren't re-signing him.

Wouldn't it be normal to talk about him and all the UFC 304 aftermath for a couple of days in the UFC Heavies forum? Am I missing something?
<{vega}>
 
weaselkenievil said:
If that isn’t a reason to care I don’t know what it is :) Serious though, as you say, 23 unbeaten, he’s legit. I think they let him go because he’s a pain in the arse, he’s worthy of a spot otherwise.
Click to expand...
I mean Dana said something like "PFL is going to get a great undefeated guy", they clearly know he's good, but yeah pain in the arse at this point in his life, maybe they'll get him back one day like they did Moreno.
 
I dont care for him as a person but the guy is clearly a talented fighter and anyone who tries to argue otherwise is just consumed by hatred. Undefeated 7-0 with the best win streak in the division. Spin it however you like but he is one of the best in the division and the best should not get cut.
 
Most don’t give a fuck about this guy and will forget about his in a few months , they are questioning the ethics of on organization that just cut an undefeated fighter
He’s going to say “they didn’t want to pay me” the organization is going to say “he’s not worth his asking price and is an asshole on top of it”
People are debating what story is closer to the truth
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Blanqa Blanqua
The photo / incident that may have got Mokaev ‘cut’ from UFC - UPDATED - he admits it, says it was in retaliation to a headbutt from Kape weeks prior.
2 3 4
Replies
69
Views
2K
Koro_11
Koro_11

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,898
Messages
55,941,256
Members
175,002
Latest member
AceDemiGod13

Share this page

Back
Top