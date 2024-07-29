Why do care about Mokaev on the forum? Explain.

Lord Pyjamas
Dirty fighter, not very fun or extremely talented. Why is he still on the forum?
Am I missing something?
All I know is he was disqualified for slamming someone in a BJJ tournament.Trying to remember, aside from him pulling on Kape's shorts, what other fouls/penalties has he committed? Don't remember him being a dirty fighter.
He also is a very skilled and talented fighter.
7-0 in the UFC and only 23 years old.
He beat a lot of tough guys.
I just wish he didn't blow his wad fighting in the hotel and saved some for the cage
If that isn’t a reason to care I don’t know what it is Serious though, as you say, 23 unbeaten, he’s legit. I think they let him go because he’s a pain in the arse, he’s worthy of a spot otherwise.He's 23 unbeaten and was potentially up for a title fight next had he not been axed.
Also being a Dagestani Manc is a pretty unique situation.
I mean Dana said something like "PFL is going to get a great undefeated guy", they clearly know he's good, but yeah pain in the arse at this point in his life, maybe they'll get him back one day like they did Moreno.If that isn’t a reason to care I don’t know what it is Serious though, as you say, 23 unbeaten, he’s legit. I think they let him go because he’s a pain in the arse, he’s worthy of a spot otherwise.