Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"

It's tough to know what game Aljo is playing at this stage of his career - he's already won a belt and defended it, then moved divisions successfully, and now has carved out a nice niche for himself despite being in not the best graces with the UFC Brass and the fans.

So what is it with these delusional takes on an objectively terrible fight?

Aljamain Sterling says it was ‘f*cked up’ UFC let Muhammad Mokaev go

"“You hear that supposedly he was told that if you don’t want to get cut, don’t keep shooting for takedowns,” Sterling said. “I don’t think he really kept shooting for takedowns in the fight against Manel. I thought he fought a really good fight. I thought both of them brought a really good fight. Outside of the animosity, I thought it was a really good fight. If you saw the animosity and thought it was going to be a crazy barnburner, these guys were going to be just throwing down, standing in the middle Max Holloway style, but that didn’t happen. It was very technical. I still thought it was a good fight."

Here are the fight stats for this contest:

UFC 304: Edwards vs. Muhammad 2 - Mokaev/Kape

TOTAL STRIKES
Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape		30 of 82
20 of 48
ROUND 1
Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape		10 of 29
7 of 16
ROUND 2
Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape		10 of 32
10 of 19
ROUND 3
Muhammad Mokaev
Manel Kape		10 of 21
3 of 13

In every single round in a 3-round fight neither fighter landed more than 10 significant strikes...this is at FLYWEIGHT, where fighters have the most energy/cardio, so should have the most output and fight at the most rapid pace.

Now listen, I understand why this was a bad fight - a lot to lose for both guys (Kape title shot, Mokaev title shot + entire career lol), stylistic poison (grappler vs. striker), Kape being known for feinting a ton like he's going to do a lot but never doing it while Mokaev is known for blanketing guys with control, Kape breaking his big toe early, etc.

What I don't understand is - how can Aljo legitimately claim this was a really good fight repeatedly (3 times in 3 sentences)?
  • Is he friends with one of these guys?
  • Is he trying to gas-light us into thinking terrible low-volume/control performances are entertaining because the fighters are very athletic & skilled (but don't put that athleticism + skillset to use)?
  • Is it just kay-fabe and he is trolling the UFC brass?
Legitimately every single thread I've read about this fight on the Dawg or elsewhere the general consensus is everyone hated this fight and thought both guys tremendously under-performed.

So what's the logic behind this ruse from Aljo?
 
He is right.
It was better than almost all of his fights,.
 
Is he trying to gas-light us into thinking terrible low-volume/control performances are entertaining because the fighters are very athletic & skilled (but don't put that athleticism + skillset to use)?
Aljo's fights are just as boring and very similar. Bro is just trying to hype up his own style <lol>
 
Aljo's fights are just as boring and very similar. Bro is just trying to hype up his own style <lol>
I remember Aljo spamming strikes against Yan (maybe the first fight? I’m not sure) like it was EA UFC video game. So he’s not always passive…

But yeah, the fight was bullshit and both fighters stocks went down. Not a good fight however you spin it. Maybe Aljo is trolling here
 
I don’t get it. Are you guys trying to watch MMA, boxing or kick boxing?
 
He would think that lol
 
I mean maybe it wasn't Ngannou vs Lewis bad, and I can even admit that I found the level of criticism about the fight a bit surprising, but no matter how you spin it, it was an uneventful fight where neither guy showed anything close to what they're capable of.

The fact that Kape even had his toe break on him and couldn't place any weight on it during a majority of the fight, and that Mokaev was completely unwilling to press the issue and capitalize on it made the whole fight appear even worse.
 
