Aljo with Delusional Take on Mokaev/Kape - "I thought it was a really good fight"

Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape 30 of 82

20 of 48

ROUND 1 Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape 10 of 29

7 of 16

ROUND 2 Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape 10 of 32

10 of 19

ROUND 3 Muhammad Mokaev

Manel Kape 10 of 21

3 of 13

Is he friends with one of these guys?

Is he trying to gas-light us into thinking terrible low-volume/control performances are entertaining because the fighters are very athletic & skilled (but don't put that athleticism + skillset to use)?

Is it just kay-fabe and he is trolling the UFC brass?

It's tough to know what game Aljo is playing at this stage of his career - he's already won a belt and defended it, then moved divisions successfully, and now has carved out a nice niche for himself despite being in not the best graces with the UFC Brass and the fans.So what is it with these delusional takes on an objectively terrible fight?"“You hear that supposedly he was told that if you don’t want to get cut, don’t keep shooting for takedowns,” Sterling said. “I don’t think he really kept shooting for takedowns in the fight against Manel.Outside of the animosity,If you saw the animosity and thought it was going to be a crazy barnburner, these guys were going to be just throwing down, standing in the middle Max Holloway style, but that didn’t happen. It was very technical. I still thought it was a good fight."Here are the fight stats for this contest:In every single round in a 3-round fight neither fighter landed more than 10 significant strikes...this is at FLYWEIGHT, where fighters have the most energy/cardio, so should have the most output and fight at the most rapid pace.Now listen, I understand why this was a bad fight - a lot to lose for both guys (Kape title shot, Mokaev title shot + entire career lol), stylistic poison (grappler vs. striker), Kape being known for feinting a ton like he's going to do a lot but never doing it while Mokaev is known for blanketing guys with control, Kape breaking his big toe early, etc.What I don't understand is - how can Aljo legitimately claim this was a really good fight repeatedly (3 times in 3 sentences)?Legitimately every single thread I've read about this fight on the Dawg or elsewhere the general consensus is everyone hated this fight and thought both guys tremendously under-performed.So what's the logic behind this ruse from Aljo?