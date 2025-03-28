Ex-UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat, debut date revealed

Mokaev went 7-0 competing in the UFC, but after his contract expired following a decision win over Manel Kape at UFC 304 this past July, the promotion chose not to re-sign him.

The No. 10-ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings most recently competed at Brave CF 91 in December, earning a first-round submission win over Joevincent So.

Ex-UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev signs with Karate Combat, debut date revealed

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev has signed with Karate Combat, and is set to make his promotional debut in Dubai.
Unexpected. When I first read the thread title I assumed he would be competing in one of their pit-grappling events. Maybe get that match against Raul Rosas rescheduled.
 
