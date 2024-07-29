The photo / incident that may have got Mokaev ‘cut’ from UFC - UPDATED - he admits it, says it was in retaliation to a headbutt from Kape weeks prior.

1722221627563.jpeg


^ Then he sucker punched Kape

Considering how Dana felt about Paul Daley's sucker punch (banned for life) it seems reasonable to think that this was part of, if not the deciding factor when letting Mokaev go.

Update:

Mokaev explains why he sucker punched Kape: ‘I won’t let anyone bully me’

Mokaev admits he planned an attack on Kape in Manchester after the two came to blows in Las Vegas months before.
Sauce for those that have asked ^

It includes a video of admission ...

Apparently retaliation for a headbutt from Kape before his previous fight, which resulted in a cut and stitches to his eyebrow, which is why he was wrestle-heavy in that fight. Whole thing seems shitty from both parties.
 
They both know Abdul Aziz.

I'm getting kayfabe alarm bells and I feel like this isn't the whole story.

Highly doubt he just got cut for just this supposed incident, and Dana White did admit a matchmaker asked Makaeve to wrestle less.

I think this was a fake grudge match and the UFC is pissed they so obviously sold Wolf Tickets .

Match makers and UFC staff disliked Makaeve in general too, a lay and pray FLW isn't a great fighter to market.
 
Wait, he asks for the photo, then takes it, punches him, and then posts it?

Bro, what the fuck is up with Mokaev. I mean I think I know, he is a 23 year old dumb kid on the big stage.

Still, though, I think it was a combination of this kind of behavior, asking for too much, and then not fighting in an exciting way that eventually led to him not getting re-signed.
 
^ Then he sucker punched Kape

Considering how Dana felt about Paul Daley's sucker punch (banned for life) it seems reasonable to think that this was part of, if not the deciding factor when letting Mokaev go.
Yeah that actually sounds entirely plausible. Dana probably immediately said fuck this guy.
 
Wait, he asks for the photo, then takes it, punches him, and then posts it?

Bro, what the fuck is up with Mokaev. I mean I think I know, he is a 23 year old dumb kid on the big stage.

Still, though, I think it was a combination of this kind of behavior, asking for too much, and then not fighting in an exciting way that eventually led to him not getting re-signed.
Mokaev1.jpg
dana.jpg
 
Dana would not care. He sucker slapped his own wife.

Also look what others fighters have done. This is nothing.
 
Hmmm...

What is the source for this?

That seems AWFULLY convenient to have occurred on the same day that he was told to not grapple and cut even though he is an undefeated prospect.
 
Dana would not care. He sucker slapped his own wife.

Also look what others fighters have done. This is nothing.
I met Dana once. I asked him for an autograph and he slapped the bejeezus out of me and knocked me out. When I came to him and the fertitta brothers were all stomping on my legs. They chewed em up pretty good I think Frank jr. Was wearing an ice skate and Lorenzo was wearing a golf shoe when they stamped me.
 
Dana would not care. He sucker slapped his own wife.

Also look what others fighters have done. This is nothing.
If Dana wants to get rid of someone, it's everything

If he wants to keep them, it's a learning opportunity or no big deal
 
You put your arm over my shoulder in the bathroom I am immediately trying to throw you on the floor .
 
Hmmm...

What is the source for this?

That seems AWFULLY convenient to have occurred on the same day that he was told to not grapple and cut even though he is an undefeated prospect.
Video or it didn't happen.
I just googled (just now) 'Mokaev sucker punch' and there are a bunch of sites reporting it and video of him admitting (it if the titles are honest).

I just don't have time to watch em right now, will link to them on here after I have soonish
 
Was this picture taken before or after the fight?
 
