The photo / incident that may have got Mokaev ‘cut’ from UFC - UPDATED - he admits it, says it was in retaliation to a headbutt from Kape weeks prior.

Blanqa Blanqua
Sherdog God Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Feb 25, 2013
- Messages
- 25,973
- Reaction score
- 25,299
^ Then he sucker punched Kape
Considering how Dana felt about Paul Daley's sucker punch (banned for life) it seems reasonable to think that this was part of, if not the deciding factor when letting Mokaev go.
Update:
Mokaev explains why he sucker punched Kape: ‘I won’t let anyone bully me’
Mokaev admits he planned an attack on Kape in Manchester after the two came to blows in Las Vegas months before.
www.mmamania.com
Sauce for those that have asked ^
It includes a video of admission ...
Apparently retaliation for a headbutt from Kape before his previous fight, which resulted in a cut and stitches to his eyebrow, which is why he was wrestle-heavy in that fight. Whole thing seems shitty from both parties.
Last edited: