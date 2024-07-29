The photo / incident that may have got Mokaev ‘cut’ from UFC - UPDATED - he admits it, says it was in retaliation to a headbutt from Kape weeks prior.

Wait, he asks for the photo, then takes it, punches him, and then posts it?



Bro, what the fuck is up with Mokaev. I mean I think I know, he is a 23 year old dumb kid on the big stage.



Still, though, I think it was a combination of this kind of behavior, asking for too much, and then not fighting in an exciting way that eventually led to him not getting re-signed.