Why are Blanchfield and Fiorot so overrated?

If you watch Fiorot x Blanchfield right after Shevchenko x Grasso II you gonna see an abysmal technical and dynamic difference between these two fights. Fiorot x Blanchfield took place 90% on the feet and it was still was boring as fuck while Sheva x Grasso II was the most technical fight in the division history. I jsut think Val, Alexa and Nathalia are in a different level. I could to say Dakota Ditcheva could kick both asses too
