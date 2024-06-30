Who would win in a Jon vs Alex fight?

Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
Jones for sure, like Alex could catch him since he's great at setting traps but I feel like it would play out very similar to the Jones/Gane fight....
There's just a path of least resistance there for Jones by wrestling Pereira and I think he'll be able to lock that part of his game in quickly if this bout happened
I will never pick against Jones, until I actually see him get beat. We all know that this fight will not go 5 rounds, and nobody has come close to finishing Jon yet, so do the math. You never know though, so it would be a great fight to watch! Probably will never happen though.
Jones is like 9 years past his peak. He can still win but he isn't a lock like he used to be. If he takes Alex down I don't think Alex would be able to prevent Jones from finishing him. If Jones goes out there and for some reason can't get it down to the ground it could get interesting. But personally I think Jones will be able to put Alex on his back pretty seamlessly- even at this later stage of his career.
Although Jones is slowly fading and just had a catastrophic injury he is still a nightmare matchup for Alex.
Jon is not reckless in his standup so it would be much harder for Alex to catch him even when Jon closes the distance and goes for takedowns which will eventually lead to a successful submission be it in round 1 or round 5. Over a long enough time frame Alex will get finished by Jon.
The only question is can Alex present credible threats while the fight is standing and eventually hurt Jon, but that is a big IF with the takedown threat.
Remember Alex didn't have to worry about takedowns that much in any of his fights up to Jon, and we've seen grapplers outstrike strikers countless times due to this.
But the fight probably won't happen, why would Jon risk it now? This is more of a fantasy matchup then a fight that is likely to happen, better questions are how Alex fares against Aspinall, Volkov, Gane and other heavyweights.