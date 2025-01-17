Who was better, Randy or Dan?

Both from the legendary Team Quest, absolute legends and beasts. Both fought at LHW. Hendo at MW and Randy at HW



Lets look at their common opponents



Dan actually has a win over big Nog. Randy lost to him. Both lost to Machida but Randy was KOed. Randy went 2-1 vs Vitor. Dan went 1-2.



Now lets look at their best opponents (non common)



Randy

Lost to Ricco

Lost to Barnett

Beat Tim

Lost to Brock

1-2 vs Chuck

Beat Tito

Beat Rizzo

Beat Mo Smith

Beat Randleman

Beat Coleman

Beat Gonzaga



Hendo

1-1 vs Wand

Beat Shogun

Lost to DC

Lost to Mousasi

Lost to Rashad

Beat Babalu

Beat Bustamante

Lost to Lil Nog

Beat Feijao

Beat Fedor

Lost to Arona

Lost to Silva

Lost to Rampage

1-1 v Bisping

Beat Lombard

Beat Franklin



Randy has 3 bad losses to non legends

Hendo has 2



I think its clear Hendo has a better resume/strength of schedule but alot of people put more weight on UFC belt. Hemdo only won a tournament UFC belt.



Who was more skilled though?