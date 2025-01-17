  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Who was better, Randy or Dan?

Both from the legendary Team Quest, absolute legends and beasts. Both fought at LHW. Hendo at MW and Randy at HW

Lets look at their common opponents

Dan actually has a win over big Nog. Randy lost to him. Both lost to Machida but Randy was KOed. Randy went 2-1 vs Vitor. Dan went 1-2.

Now lets look at their best opponents (non common)

Randy
Lost to Ricco
Lost to Barnett
Beat Tim
Lost to Brock
1-2 vs Chuck
Beat Tito
Beat Rizzo
Beat Mo Smith
Beat Randleman
Beat Coleman
Beat Gonzaga

Hendo
1-1 vs Wand
Beat Shogun
Lost to DC
Lost to Mousasi
Lost to Rashad
Beat Babalu
Beat Bustamante
Lost to Lil Nog
Beat Feijao
Beat Fedor
Lost to Arona
Lost to Silva
Lost to Rampage
1-1 v Bisping
Beat Lombard
Beat Franklin

Randy has 3 bad losses to non legends
Hendo has 2

I think its clear Hendo has a better resume/strength of schedule but alot of people put more weight on UFC belt. Hemdo only won a tournament UFC belt.

Who was more skilled though?
 
Randy was more skilled. takes more skill and thinking to fight with his style, since he lacked dans power
 
Both Greats, but Randy. His ability to gameplan, and execute a fight on a strategy level was truly elite.
 
