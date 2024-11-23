Nog's all time status

L0ki
In your current state of mind and relative to the HW division, where does Nog stand in your all-time HW ranking?
For a LONG stretch, he was just as solid at number 2 as Shodo was at number 1.
Was Nog ever unanimously ranked at number 1? There may have been a brief period before Emelianenk where he was number 1 or after Fedro lost and Nog beat Timmeh for the Interm belt.
I found this under a reddit section in a 13 year old post that says this is Sherdog's Feb 2002 rankings. ( )
Heavyweights
Side note: Nog and Sakuraba are tied for the most submission wins (11) in Pride FC history.
- Randy Couture
- Rodrigo "Minotauro" Nogueira
- Pedro Rizzo
- Igor Vovchachyn
- Ricco Rodriguez
- Mario Sperry
- Heath Herring
- Mark Coleman
- Josh Barnett
- Kazuyki Fujita.
