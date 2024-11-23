Nog's all time status

For me Big Nog is the clear cut #2 HW of all time right behind Fedor.



Big Nog beat Mirko when Cop was ranked #3 in the world and was in his 20s.



Big Nog beat Barnett when he was ranked #4 and in his 20s.



Big Nog beat Werdum when he was ranked #7 in the world and in his 20s.



Big Nog beat Sergei when he was ranked #5 and in his 20s.



Big Nog beat Herring when he was ranked top 3 and in his 20s.



Big Nog beat Coleman when he was just 2 years removed from winning the 2000 HWGP.



Big Nog armlocked Hendo and got revenge for that robbery from RINGS.



If it wasn't for his losses to the GOAT Fedor, Nogs record in his first 33 fights would have been 32-1.



After all the damage and miles Nog started taking losses. He was half blind in one eye and had hip surgery and still mopped Randy and young athletic prospect Brendan Schaub. Nog was literally a zombie by this point.



Not to mention his historic fight against a juiced up prime Bob Sapp who was 380lbs, training with Barnett and Hume and beating Hoost in K1. Sapp was literally trying to kill Nog and cripple him by slamming him on his neck repeatedly. Nog weathered the storm and submitted him in front of 60,000 fans.



Absolute all time great and undisputed #2 HW of all the time.