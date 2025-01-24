  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Where is the rest of ufc 313?

Shano123 said:
Great main/co-main but is that all in terms of good fights?
Yeah it's weird because Vegas cards, especially in March are typically stacked. I suspect Paddy/Chandler will be added. I know people are expecting that for London but London has enough with Leon, Blachowicz, Arnold Allen. It's not like they're paying the same fee as Saudi.

Also the rumored Gamrot/Fiziev fight isn't happening next week so maybe that fight or 1 of them gets added to 313.
 
Pereira vs Ankalaev
Gaethje vs Hooker
Bruno Silva vs Josh Van
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal
Armen Petrosyan vs Brunno Ferreira
Chris Gutierrez vs Jean Matsumoto
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz
Jhonata Diniz vs TBA
 
So far there are 9.5 fights booked

I expect another two or three. If one of those is a banger main card fight I will have no complaints.

The main and co-main are both huge and there are a few good prospects but yeah it is very top-heavy.
 
Ares Black said:
Pereira vs Ankalaev
Gaethje vs Hooker
Bruno Silva vs Josh Van
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal
Armen Petrosyan vs Brunno Ferreira
Chris Gutierrez vs Jean Matsumoto
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz
Jhonata Diniz vs TBA
Lucindo-Lemos should fall somewhere between a fun fight to a showcase one, so I think that's got some importance.

And with how volatile flyweight is, any ranked fight is crucial, so Van vs Silva should have some interesting results. I'm not selling my Bruno tickets just cuz if the Kape fight, either of these guys have the potential to challenge into the top of the division with the right circumstances
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN tell us!
 
Ares Black said:
Pereira vs Ankalaev
Gaethje vs Hooker
Bruno Silva vs Josh Van
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal
Armen Petrosyan vs Brunno Ferreira
Chris Gutierrez vs Jean Matsumoto
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz
Jhonata Diniz vs TBA
It's not that bad tbh, Bruno Silva vs Josh Van is a banger. And Mairon Santos the super calm kid from TUF gonna be cool to watch

Way better than 312 which is not only terrible but also coming up soon
 
Shano123 said:
Great main/co-main but is that all in terms of good fights?
Most cards outside of the Middle East have been top heavy and not much after that. Last week was a real treat. That was a really good card and if Arman didn't pull out it would've been that much better.
 
I guess they used all the best fights for ufc 310 and 311 lmao. I can see what you mean when I looked at the card lol
 
Like others have said a lot of LW fights can get booked for 313, Gamrot/Fiziev (Unless Fiziev does Ramadan), Pimblett/Chandler and Dariush/whoever could all slot in.
 
JoeRowe said:
Yeah it's weird because Vegas cards, especially in March are typically stacked. I suspect Paddy/Chandler will be added. I know people are expecting that for London but London has enough with Leon, Blachowicz, Arnold Allen. It's not like they're paying the same fee as Saudi.

Also the rumored Gamrot/Fiziev fight isn't happening next week so maybe that fight or 1 of them gets added to 313.
Doesn't look like Allen will be on the England card, really hoping he is as I'm going to this one live
 
