Where is the rest of ufc 313?

Ares Black said: Pereira vs Ankalaev

Gaethje vs Hooker

Bruno Silva vs Josh Van

Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo

Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall

Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal

Armen Petrosyan vs Brunno Ferreira

Chris Gutierrez vs Jean Matsumoto

Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz

Jhonata Diniz vs TBA Click to expand...

Lucindo-Lemos should fall somewhere between a fun fight to a showcase one, so I think that's got some importance.And with how volatile flyweight is, any ranked fight is crucial, so Van vs Silva should have some interesting results. I'm not selling my Bruno tickets just cuz if the Kape fight, either of these guys have the potential to challenge into the top of the division with the right circumstances