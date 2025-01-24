Where is the rest of ufc 313?

Yeah it's weird because Vegas cards, especially in March are typically stacked. I suspect Paddy/Chandler will be added. I know people are expecting that for London but London has enough with Leon, Blachowicz, Arnold Allen. It's not like they're paying the same fee as Saudi.Great main/co-main but is that all in terms of good fights?
Lucindo-Lemos should fall somewhere between a fun fight to a showcase one, so I think that's got some importance.Pereira vs Ankalaev
Gaethje vs Hooker
Bruno Silva vs Josh Van
Amanda Lemos vs Iasmin Lucindo
Mairon Santos vs Francis Marshall
Alex Morono vs Carlos Leal
Armen Petrosyan vs Brunno Ferreira
Chris Gutierrez vs Jean Matsumoto
Djorden Santos vs Ozzy Diaz
Jhonata Diniz vs TBA
Most cards outside of the Middle East have been top heavy and not much after that. Last week was a real treat. That was a really good card and if Arman didn't pull out it would've been that much better.Great main/co-main but is that all in terms of good fights?
Doesn't look like Allen will be on the England card, really hoping he is as I'm going to this one liveYeah it's weird because Vegas cards, especially in March are typically stacked. I suspect Paddy/Chandler will be added. I know people are expecting that for London but London has enough with Leon, Blachowicz, Arnold Allen. It's not like they're paying the same fee as Saudi.
Also the rumored Gamrot/Fiziev fight isn't happening next week so maybe that fight or 1 of them gets added to 313.
I don't know I'm afraid, I'm still on UFC 32 Showdown at the Meadowlands. Can't keep up with the new fuddy duddy stuff