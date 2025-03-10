  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Where does Ank rank in the p4p

www.mmamania.com

Bye Bones! Adios Islam! Dana White crowns Alex Pereira ‘pound-for-pound best fighter in the world’ (with UFC 313 win)

UFC CEO, Dana White, suggests a victory for Alex Pereira at UFC 313 could make "Poatan" the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world, over Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Dana White says Alex Pereira could become No. 1 pound-for-pound after UFC 313

Dana White thinks Alex Pereira “might be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world” with the right type of win over Magomed Ankalaev.
Should Ank be ranked above Mak temporarily until a superfight happens?
 
Ank living rent-free in a lot of people's heads today. Great stuff.

Nowhere. One title win doesn't put you in the P4P rankings.

But if we assume that P4P is made up of current champions, he's not ahead of Jones, not ahead of du Plessis, not ahead of Islam, probably not ahead of Topuria, probably not ahead of Merab, and not ahead of Pantoja. He and Belal have similar success, so that makes him, what, #7 or #8?
 
