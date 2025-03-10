Where does Ank rank in the p4p

Spacebadger
Bye Bones! Adios Islam! Dana White crowns Alex Pereira ‘pound-for-pound best fighter in the world’ (with UFC 313 win)
UFC CEO, Dana White, suggests a victory for Alex Pereira at UFC 313 could make "Poatan" the top pound-for-pound fighter in the world, over Jon Jones and Islam Makhachev.
www.mmamania.com
Dana White says Alex Pereira could become No. 1 pound-for-pound after UFC 313
Dana White thinks Alex Pereira “might be the pound-for-pound best fighter in the world” with the right type of win over Magomed Ankalaev.
mmajunkie.usatoday.com
Should Ank be ranked above Mak temporarily until a superfight happens?