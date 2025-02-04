Thoughts on the UFC 313 card? Looks Kinda Weak

The system of UFC is running. This is how I see it



- Alex is the champ, perhaps the biggest "star" (even without english) and maybe they are paying him all the marbles. This fight has been teased for years and it's gonna be big. Perhaps his biggest test to date. But if he has a good manager it could explain a "budget" for star power



- Co main just is. It might bring one closer to a title fight but it serves to raise the card off of nothing but entertainment. Justin and Dan are two mixables that promise action. Unless someone gets finished early it'll be a very violent fight and I guess justify some lack of name recognition before it



- I've been seeing a lot of long tenured "names" retiring, getting cut, etc. Ufc wants to always be cycling and looking for young prospects. I don't like some of the card either, but whether unfamiliarity or bad timing it is what it is. There's still people out there trying to make a name for themselves. I hope



- Still time for more additions