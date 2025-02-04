  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Thoughts on the UFC 313 card? Looks Kinda Weak

Sean Chowdhury

Sean Chowdhury

With such an awesome co main and main event, you would expect the rest of the card to look great but it is pretty bad, the card does also have mauricio ruffy vs bobby green which isn't shown here but it's still a very top heavy card imo
Screenshot 2025-02-04 172317.png
 
Doesn't look great, I've definitely seen better. But not terrible to me. Numbers on most fighters in the main card, most of the names I know and many of the fighters I know well enough. I'm not impressed, but I'm on the verge of satisfied.
 
Looks like a Brazil card in Vegas.

It needs two more main card fights or atleast 1 more big one in the third spot.

Green/Ruffy kicking off the main card is good, could see maybe Lemos/Lucindo on main card as well but yeah it needs atleast one more big fight in that 3rd main card slot.
 
Alex shutting up the Bathtub Bunch will be nice, Lying Dan getting trounced by Just-Bleed Gaethje will be nice, everything else is meh.
 
The system of UFC is running. This is how I see it

- Alex is the champ, perhaps the biggest "star" (even without english) and maybe they are paying him all the marbles. This fight has been teased for years and it's gonna be big. Perhaps his biggest test to date. But if he has a good manager it could explain a "budget" for star power

- Co main just is. It might bring one closer to a title fight but it serves to raise the card off of nothing but entertainment. Justin and Dan are two mixables that promise action. Unless someone gets finished early it'll be a very violent fight and I guess justify some lack of name recognition before it

- I've been seeing a lot of long tenured "names" retiring, getting cut, etc. Ufc wants to always be cycling and looking for young prospects. I don't like some of the card either, but whether unfamiliarity or bad timing it is what it is. There's still people out there trying to make a name for themselves. I hope

- Still time for more additions
 
The great lie already being told in this thread is that the top two fights are somehow 'strong'.

Nobody gives a shit about ol' Pitter Patter's rematch vs DDP apart from his weird incel fans. And of course WMMA.

The card is complete garbage top to bottom.

Edit - my bad, I thought this was about 312. I will leave my mistake up as penance for my Shitdog-quality reading comprehension.
 
Not a weak card at all
 
Black9 said:
Most Modern UFC Cards follows Boxing Format Cards.
Strong Main/Co-main w/ below average rest of cards.
Click to expand...
It's not AS BAD as that but it feels like it sometimes
 
It's alright. As was mentioned, Alex is probably getting PAID so that could explain the fighter pay budgeting and "weakness" of the card.
 
HHJ said:
It's not AS BAD as that but it feels like it sometimes
Click to expand...
Yeah, i didn't mean ALL the cards. UFC 311 had alot of interesting matchups across the board.

However, UFC 312/313 seem very sparse outside the main/comain.
 
