UFC 313 main card?

Just looked at the main card and noticed Gaethje as the co-main WTF didn't he get destroyed by Holloway last time, so how does he become co-main I think I already know the reason but it's ridiculous and absurd, so because you're exciting rather than being a top contender you go places this is why UFC having a monopoly over the mma is bad overall and from the opinions of why people don't mind this practice is well they're the best they make lots of money and they're worth so much. Also there is Bobby Green again WTF another guy that comes off of a loss on the main card and don't get me wrong the main event is great nothing bad to say at all, UFC though unfortunately is not legit

and is at best entertainment rather than a serious combat sports league at this point when merit and wins don't matter instead being a personality and flamboyant are everything what a joke.