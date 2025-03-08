  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

UFC 313 main card?

Just looked at the main card and noticed Gaethje as the co-main WTF didn't he get destroyed by Holloway last time, so how does he become co-main I think I already know the reason but it's ridiculous and absurd, so because you're exciting rather than being a top contender you go places this is why UFC having a monopoly over the mma is bad overall and from the opinions of why people don't mind this practice is well they're the best they make lots of money and they're worth so much. Also there is Bobby Green again WTF another guy that comes off of a loss on the main card and don't get me wrong the main event is great nothing bad to say at all, UFC though unfortunately is not legit
and is at best entertainment rather than a serious combat sports league at this point when merit and wins don't matter instead being a personality and flamboyant are everything what a joke.
 
Last edited:
I'm amped up and we're just hours away from the prelims. Don't try to trick me into thinking that Gaethje isn't brilliant entertainment every single time he steps in the Octagon. Also Bobby Green is going to play the role of Neil Magny to see exactly where exciting prospect Ruffy stands.
 
Gaethje?

are-you-not-entertained-maximus.gif
 
Danespina said:
I'm amped up and we're just hours away from the prelims. Don't try to trick me into thinking that Gaethje isn't brilliant entertainment every single time he steps in the Octagon. Also Bobby Green is going to play the role of Neil Magny to see exactly where exciting prospect Ruffy stands.
Dude you're proving my point UFC is entertainment not a legit sport/combat sports league an example Pride was a legit league that respected rankings, so was SF even Bellator all those I just mentioned were more a legit combat sports league than UFC, KSW right now follows a ranking system of having the next best guy fighting the champion and the most deserving in the co-main event.
 
JustOnce said:
ufc don't have all the best fighters and they don't care either

they are closer to wwe than mlb, nfl, etc
Thanks for your honesty and when you put it that way it can be enjoyed more so, it's not a real mma organization at this point.
 
Royce Greasy said:
Thanks for your honesty and when you put it that way it can be enjoyed more so, it's not a real mma organization at this point.
unfortunately but it is what it is I guess.

but you know, I do know people tend to reminisce and put the fighters from the past on a higher pedestal, like in boxing,

but I do feel like the golden age of mma has come and gone.

so we were there when it happened so there's that at least.
 
Royce Greasy said:
Just looked at the main card and noticed Gaethje as the co-main WTF didn't he get destroyed by Holloway last time, so how does he become co-main I think I already know the reason but it's ridiculous and absurd, so because you're exciting rather than being a top contender you go places this is why UFC having a monopoly over the mma is bad overall and from the opinions of why people don't mind this practice is well they're the best they make lots of money and they're worth so much. Also there is Bobby Green again WTF another guy that comes off of a loss on the main card and don't get me wrong the main event is great nothing bad to say at all, UFC though unfortunately is not legit
and is at best entertainment rather than a serious combat sports league at this point when merit and wins don't matter instead being a personality and flamboyant are everything what a joke.
It’s now pretty much full blown sports/entertainment. It took you this long to realize it?

We’re lucky if even ppv cards are top heavy. But with the ESPN deal the UFC only has to provide the bare minimum of the contract. And yet they are still paid for reportedly 500K ppv buys.

Since I don’t buy ppvs, or any UFC product. I figure it’s a bit lame to cry about free stuff. Especially since I’m under no obligation to watch any of it.
 
JustOnce said:
unfortunately but it is what it is I guess.

but you know, I do know people tend to reminisce and put the fighters from the past on a higher pedestal, like in boxing,

but I do feel like the golden age of mma has come and gone.

so we were there when it happened so there's that at least.
You have a good perspective on it, not saying it's all bad like I already mentioned I love the main event that's gonna a great fight Ankalaev has what it takes to beat Alex imo but I was like WTF is Gaethje doing as co-main I get he was a top guy years back but still when you get KO'd face down that shouldn't qualify you as getting co-main, remember UFC is the organization that cuts people for losing once or twice if they aren't seen as marketable so they have bias against certain fighters but like you said it is what it is.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
It’s now pretty much full blown sports/entertainment. It took you this long to realize it?

We’re lucky if even ppv cards are top heavy. But with the ESPN deal the UFC only has to provide the bare minimum of the contract. And yet they are still paid for reportedly 500K ppv buys.

Since I don’t buy ppvs, or any UFC product. I figure it’s a bit lame to cry about free stuff. Especially since I’m under no obligation to watch any of it.
No I've been screaming about this for years, this is event isn't free though and people will shell out $90 for this which is insane to me.
 
Royce Greasy said:
You have a good perspective on it, not saying it's all bad like I already mentioned I love the main event that's gonna a great fight Ankalaev has what it takes to beat Alex imo but I was like WTF is Gaethje doing as co-main I get he was a top guy years back but still when you get KO'd face down that shouldn't qualify you as getting co-main, remember UFC is the organization that cuts people for losing once or twice if they aren't seen as marketable so they have bias against certain fighters but like you said it is what it is.
I really don't think UFC care at this point.

Like Cody Brundage vs the bearded guy was co-main.

Those two with all due respect might not be a good co-main on Cage warriors.

I know it was fight night card or whatever, but still.

I really don't think UFC cares. It's just entertainment first now.
 
Royce Greasy said:
noticed Gaethje as the co-main WTF didn't he get destroyed by Holloway last time, so how does he become co-main
Gaethje Fiziev 1 was a great fight and a high level matchup of two strikers. Can't think of a better compliment to a Pereira Main.
 
JustOnce said:
I really don't think UFC care at this point.

Like Cody Brundage vs the bearded guy was co-main.

Those two with all due respect might not be a good co-main on Cage warriors.

I know it was fight night card or whatever, but still.

I really don't think UFC cares. It's just entertainment first now.
Oh they don't that's why there must be an alternative competitor.
 
I don't mind it, not every PPV can have a #1 contender or a title fight as the co main, for 313 and 314 the co mains are just entertaining fights between fun fighters and that's enough to get fans excited
 
SKYNET said:
Gaethje Fiziev 1 was a great fight and a high level matchup of two strikers. Can't think of a better compliment to a Pereira Main.
Not the point though it doesn't earn it's spot of co-main it's like do you want to have a legit process of rankings or just random shit thrown together, put it as the first fight on the main not co-main that just shows you aren't a serious org which they don't care obviously but the fans should care and boycott.
 
