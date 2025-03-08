UFC 313 underdog pick of the night

In virtually every card someone beats the odds and pulls off an upset. Who do you feel is most likely to this card?
UFC 313 Main Card (PPV)
• Main Event: Alex Pereira (-110) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-110) – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (even odds)
• Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje (+136) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-162), lightweight
• Jalin Turner (+105) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-125), lightweight
• Amanda Lemos (+120) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-142), strawweight
• King Green (+330) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-425), lightweight
UFC 313 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN News)
• Curtis Blaydes (-325) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+260), heavyweight
• Joshua Van (-170) vs. Rei Tsuruya (+142), flyweight
• Brunno Ferreira (+120) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-142), middleweight
• Alex Morono (+550) vs. Carlos Leal (-800), welterweight
UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
• Mairon Santos (-290) vs. Francis Marshall (+235), featherweight
• Chris Gutierrez (-118) vs. John Castaneda (-102), featherweight
• Djorden Santos (-198) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+164), middleweight
Last pick Charles Johnson looked great round 3 but didn’t get the finish and I lost bringing my score to 4-3. This card I’m going with Gaethje. The pro bettors don’t think he will win, but he was the underdog last time and I picked him and he won. I trust him again. It was close last time but Fiziev is coming off an injury and short notice call. And I believe in Gaethje.
