UFC 313 underdog pick of the night

doozer

Blue Belt
Feb 5, 2013
631
182
In virtually every card someone beats the odds and pulls off an upset. Who do you feel is most likely to this card?

UFC 313 Main Card (PPV)

• Main Event: Alex Pereira (-110) vs. Magomed Ankalaev (-110) – For the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship (even odds)

• Co-Main Event: Justin Gaethje (+136) vs. Rafael Fiziev (-162), lightweight

• Jalin Turner (+105) vs. Ignacio Bahamondes (-125), lightweight

• Amanda Lemos (+120) vs. Iasmin Lucindo (-142), strawweight

• King Green (+330) vs. Mauricio Ruffy (-425), lightweight

UFC 313 Preliminary Card (ESPN+, ESPN, ESPN News)

• Curtis Blaydes (-325) vs. Rizvan Kuniev (+260), heavyweight

• Joshua Van (-170) vs. Rei Tsuruya (+142), flyweight

• Brunno Ferreira (+120) vs. Armen Petrosyan (-142), middleweight

• Alex Morono (+550) vs. Carlos Leal (-800), welterweight

UFC 313 Early Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)

• Mairon Santos (-290) vs. Francis Marshall (+235), featherweight

• Chris Gutierrez (-118) vs. John Castaneda (-102), featherweight

• Djorden Santos (-198) vs. Ozzy Diaz (+164), middleweight

Last pick Charles Johnson looked great round 3 but didn’t get the finish and I lost bringing my score to 4-3. This card I’m going with Gaethje. The pro bettors don’t think he will win, but he was the underdog last time and I picked him and he won. I trust him again. It was close last time but Fiziev is coming off an injury and short notice call. And I believe in Gaethje.
 
