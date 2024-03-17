What's with the hate for Jamahal Hill?

I agree. Hes lost one fight in a fluke like matter. Otherwise has looked really really good.



Constantly see comments like "LHW sucks because the champ is Jamahal Hill". Where did this man hurt these people? Its not clear Hill is the best 185+ fighter in the world. But he could be. And people are treating like him like they shoulda treated Jan. You know the guy who was unranked his entire prime and magically became champ when everyone left the division. Who magically became known for "Polish power" with like a 10% finish rate. Thats my theory. I think they are confused.