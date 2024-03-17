What's with the hate for Jamahal Hill?

The level of disrespect I'm seeing is ridiculous. People are acting like he's Belal Muhammad or something. He's an entertaining fighter, a knockout artist, and stylistically he's a fantastic matchup with Pereira that will likely result in someone getting knocked out. And you can't argue he doesn't deserve this fight, he's the former champion who never lost the title in a fight and only had to give it up due to injury. It's the obvious fight to make between the two best fighters in the world.
 
Bad tattoos. Dad bod. Beat Glover. Seemingly irrational confidence despite the accomplishments. Continues to defy expectations. These things allow people who love to hate fighters hate him effortlessly even if they have no real reason to.
 
I agree. Hes lost one fight in a fluke like matter. Otherwise has looked really really good.

Constantly see comments like "LHW sucks because the champ is Jamahal Hill". Where did this man hurt these people? Its not clear Hill is the best 185+ fighter in the world. But he could be. And people are treating like him like they shoulda treated Jan. You know the guy who was unranked his entire prime and magically became champ when everyone left the division. Who magically became known for "Polish power" with like a 10% finish rate. Thats my theory. I think they are confused.
 
Well Alex fans are becoming Conor fans at an alarming rate, and the hate is because they don’t like the fact that Hills best win was Glover who retired right after and that Hill was low ranked and sat out the whole year
 
I don't hate him, but I'm also not convinced he's 100% the same guy before the injury. Won't be shocked if he looks like a former shell of himself. Why does everyone else on sherdog act like he's going back the same fighter?
 
This comment made him extremely hated:


Web capture_17-3-2024_112847_www.google.com.jpeg
Web capture_17-3-2024_113329_www.bjpenn.com.jpeg
 
The thing is none of that is Hills fault. It means he COULD be an overrated gatekeeper. It doesn't mean he is one.
 
He's pretty uptight towards criticism and tried to one-up Ariel by basically saying he could beat him in a fight.

The other thing is the LHW king has been disputed for a long time. Ankalaev, Jiri, Hill and Poatan (ignoring non-UFC) have all been the possible #1 during the period in which Hill's been saying he's #1, so it's natural some fans who think those other guys are better would get annoyed by him cockily saying he's #1.
 
If he gets past Pereira he could run this division for a while. He shut down Glover's wrestling with ease, Jiri couldn't do that. Not sure who can take him down. People are sleeping on his skills.
 
I don’t think I’ve seen him getting much hate. And if it’s recent, chances are it’s actually hating Dana/UFC for Hill being in the ME of 300.

These people can’t think of a bigger/better fight that is actually possible. Yet “Alex vs Hill is not ME worthy of 300”. But what most of these people actually mean is..

“No fight is ME worthy of UFC 300.. Period”. “Fuck greedy goof Dana”.

If the current champion vs the last LHW champion that vacated the title due to injury. Is not people’s idea of a necessary, no-brainer, big fight.

Whatever.
 
I dont think there is much hate for him. I believe most ppl just don't think he's the top dog of the division, but had the belt bc if dana white privilege.

Yea, just dumb sherdoggers who hate the UFC machine
 
I don't think he deserved that title fight but he beat Glover more impressively than Jiri did. He got the opportunity and proved he belonged.
 
Its not a massive avalanche of hate. But it's noticeable and has been around since he won the belt and even before.

I remember some genius telling me a few years back he was a can that Crute was supposed to crush.

Theres this perception that Hill "just isn't that guy". And theres really nothing solid it's based on.
 
