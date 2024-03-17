What's with the hate for Jamahal Hill?

blaseblase
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 28, 2023
- Messages
- 5,550
- Reaction score
- 9,988
The level of disrespect I'm seeing is ridiculous. People are acting like he's Belal Muhammad or something. He's an entertaining fighter, a knockout artist, and stylistically he's a fantastic matchup with Pereira that will likely result in someone getting knocked out. And you can't argue he doesn't deserve this fight, he's the former champion who never lost the title in a fight and only had to give it up due to injury. It's the obvious fight to make between the two best fighters in the world.