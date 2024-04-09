Pereira - Jamahal is a coin flip

I truly think this fight is that close.

Im baffled by the amount of bros who think this is a lock on either side. Sherbrah gonna sherbrah...



Poatan will be the more dangerous fighter very early on, but as this fight goes on, there will be openings for Hill to capitalize on as Alex isn't as defensively responsible as Jamahal is. Poatan can easily make a couple of mistakes on the feet and get clipped and eat a flurry on the way to a tko finish. This is 100% a real possibility and wouldn't shock me one bit.



Pereira's door to victory is to chop the leg early and then look for a finish after that leg is a bit compromised somewhere in the 2nd round. If he tries to head hunt early, he's either gonna get the KO or get KO'd himself.



I've got Pereira but he better not take Hill likely. As much as we don't really like him on Sherdog he is a very good fighter, with fantastic power in his punches and very very sneaky angles from which they come from. Hespect yo opponent mane.