Pereira - Jamahal is a coin flip

The Legendary Scarface

The Legendary Scarface

Record since UFC 266 : 51-34
@Black
Joined
Apr 5, 2019
Messages
6,742
Reaction score
8,899
I truly think this fight is that close.
Im baffled by the amount of bros who think this is a lock on either side. Sherbrah gonna sherbrah...

Poatan will be the more dangerous fighter very early on, but as this fight goes on, there will be openings for Hill to capitalize on as Alex isn't as defensively responsible as Jamahal is. Poatan can easily make a couple of mistakes on the feet and get clipped and eat a flurry on the way to a tko finish. This is 100% a real possibility and wouldn't shock me one bit.

Pereira's door to victory is to chop the leg early and then look for a finish after that leg is a bit compromised somewhere in the 2nd round. If he tries to head hunt early, he's either gonna get the KO or get KO'd himself.

I've got Pereira but he better not take Hill likely. As much as we don't really like him on Sherdog he is a very good fighter, with fantastic power in his punches and very very sneaky angles from which they come from. Hespect yo opponent mane.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

IronGolem007
  • Poll
ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)
3 4 5
Replies
87
Views
6K
jsbx45
jsbx45
BoxerMaurits
News Jamahal Hill arrested for domestic violence after altercation with brother
12 13 14
Replies
268
Views
12K
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers
svmr_db
Media 'Fat Boy' Jamahal Hill & 'Not Very Bright' Magomed Ankalaev exchange words
2 3 4
Replies
75
Views
4K
CatchtheseHands
CatchtheseHands
mr.sandman
Is Pereira the luckiest SoB alive or why do they keep wanting to stand and bang with him?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
850
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge
Koya
Any update on Jamahal Hill comeback? UFC 300 possible?
Replies
4
Views
672
Koya
Koya

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,563
Messages
55,368,238
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top