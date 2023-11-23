ALEX PEREIRA vs. JAMAHAL HILL (Who Wins?)

First of all, let me just say that Alex Pereira was not "fast tracked" to a title.

Alex was a proven Glory MW and LHW Champion , for many years.

He was not some 22-year-old boy "just starting out" ... with no track record ... so there was no need for Alex to "face everyone in the division" like he was some greenhorn ...



Alex had a few MMA fights, then a few UFC fights, all non-contenders, and then he beat the #5 MW contender (and, now, current MW Champion) Sean Strickland, KO'ing his ass .



After the Izzy loss, and due to Dana White pushing Alex to move up, Alex then immediately challenged the #3 LHW contender (and former LHW Champion) Jan Błachowicz, beating his ass .



The UFC would be crazy to waste a talent like Pereira , a proven Champion, in the twilight of his "window of opportunity," by having him face several palookas.



All of us have been enriched by Alex Pereira, a true fighter, a true sportsman, and a stoic professional in- and out-of the cage.



I actually believe Alex is the most talked about MMA fighter today ...



That said, the Jamahal Hill fight is interesting.

Hill actually has 0 previous fighting experience, and only began his MMA career 6 years ago.

He actually looks a little fat, and has a "tennis ball head" sitting atop a pencil neck.



However, despite Hill's lack of overall experience, compared to Pereira, Jamahal seems to be a dog.

Loves to fight, is unafraid, and he seems to have legit one-punch KO power himself.

Hill is also is very quick.



To me, Hill's greatest assets against Pereira are his speed, sneaky counter-hooks, and his lllooonnnggg right cross (Pereira's nemesis w/ Izzy).



For Alex Pereira be considered "the legit" LHW Champion, he has to beat Jamahal Hill.



On Pereira's side, he has a far more multi-dimensional set of kickboxing tools than Hill.

Pereira's leg kicks, his switch-knees, his clinch work, and (of course) his fabled left hook are all elements that can put Jamahal Hill down on the ground, for good.

Also, Pereira's experience (maybe not the UFC, but overall) in "going the distance" — especially in title fights — are also far greater than the comparative-novice, Hill's.



I've got Pereira, by 3rd-round KO.



Who you got?