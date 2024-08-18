What was wrong with Steve Erceg last night?

He looked slow as hell.

Didn't even establish his range or get into rhythm.

Kai Kara-France was moving across the octogon like Speedy Gonzales, and Steve was moving like Elmer Fudd.

Really strange performance.



In some other threads on Sherdog, people were commenting how he was too green and the UFC threw him to the wolves too quickly.



I don't get it.

Fighting Pantoja is the definition of getting getting thrown to the wolves.

Stylistically, he's on the same level as Moreno, but with knockout power.



Did he have an injury or what?