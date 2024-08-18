What was wrong with Steve Erceg last night?

He looked slow as hell.
Didn't even establish his range or get into rhythm.
Kai Kara-France was moving across the octogon like Speedy Gonzales, and Steve was moving like Elmer Fudd.
Really strange performance.

In some other threads on Sherdog, people were commenting how he was too green and the UFC threw him to the wolves too quickly.

I don't get it.
Fighting Pantoja is the definition of getting getting thrown to the wolves.
Stylistically, he's on the same level as Moreno, but with knockout power.

Did he have an injury or what?
 
Possibly over estimated himself given his quick ascent and how good a fight he gave the champ. Hard to say really. Maybe kais movements were just flustering and confusing at first for him to register.
 
Might have had an off night, or Kai may be better than given credit for.
 
Quick turnaround. These guys need their coaches to steady the ship after a huge emotional loss and not jump straight back in. After a loss they all share the plan of getting right back into contention, looking two or more fights down the line. Patience.
 
Erceg's KO power isn't a real thing.
 
going through dominick reyes syndrome. so close to the title, that will be something he always chases or recalls how close he was to it while losing everything afterwards
 
X3iiPVo.jpeg
 
Think KFF read the way Erceg retreated on a straight line and then realized he could chase and overhand him without risk.
 
it's obvious he won't have the same striking edge as he had against Pantoja, nothing surprising here.
 
