  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media Dan Hooker Expects Teammates Volkanovski, Kara-France to Return at UFC 314

Kowboy On Sherdog

Kowboy On Sherdog

Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
Joined
Oct 20, 2004
Messages
102,823
Reaction score
177,528
ELe29mCUUAAB6ck.jpg:large

While Dan Hooker would have liked to fight on the same card as his City Kickboxing teammates, he won’t mind sitting cageside for their return.


www.sherdog.com

Dan Hooker Expects Teammates Volkanovski, Kara-France to Return at UFC 314

While Dan Hooker would have liked to fight on the same card as his City Kickboxing teammates, he won’t mind sitting cageside for their return.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Alexander Volkanovski is expected to challenge Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title rematch at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Hooker believes their teammate, Kai Kara-France, is also likely to be on the same card. The Topuria-Volkanovski rematch has not been confirmed by the promotion.

Meanwhile, “The Hangman” will take on Justin Gaethje in fan favorite matchup at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the Kiwi would have liked to fight on the same card as his teammates, he doesn’t mind getting done with his assignment earlier.

“I'm pretty sure Alex and Kai will be on the same card,” Hooker told ESPN Australia. “I would've liked for all the three of us to be fighting in April together, but I got chucked on a little earlier. But hey, it’s not the end of the world. I'll get to enjoy my fight in March, then hopefully be sitting cageside with a bit of mojito and enjoy the fights there with the boys.”

Volkanovski has dropped three of his last four, including two failed lightweight title bids against Islam Makhachev. “The Great” hasn’t fought since losing his strap to Topuria via knockout at UFC 298 last year. Meanwhile, Kara-France ended a two-fight skid with an stoppage win over Steve Erceg at UFC 305 last year.

Meanwhile, Hooker has seemingly found the proverbial second wind in his career with a three-fight winning streak. Known for engaging in brutal slugfests, Hooker has found his match in Gaethje, who looks to rebound from a BMF title loss against Max Holloway. As for how Hooker expects the fight to play out, the 35-year-old is already prepared to leave on a stretcher.

”No matter [if] his arm gets raised, [or] my arm gets raised and then I’m going straight on the stretcher, straight on to the back of an ambulance and I’m going to the hospital,” Hooker said. “So I’ve come to terms that that’s how this night’s gonna end… I’ve embraced it. So if someone’s not ready to go to the length that I’m willing to go to, then they’re gonna have a hard night.”



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
 
volkanovski said he started training camp on youtube so he's probably fighting Ilia in April
 
Call me crazy but I feel Volk can beat Topuria with some proper adjustments.

Looking forward to the rematch if it happens.
 
I hope they don’t get title fights France ran from Kape and Volk has lost three times in a row.
 
"Dan Hooker says" should be on the level of Dana and Chael at this point. Wasn't even s month ago he was saying he knew for a fact Ilia vs Volk 2 was on for 314
 
NextGen said:
Call me crazy but I feel Volk can beat Topuria with some proper adjustments.
Click to expand...


He just has to get caught, maybe he gets caught 10/10 by Topuria in 25 minute fights. Or maybe he can make five rounds look kinda like round 1 vs Topuria and it'll be a close decision either way with Ole Top landing more damage and Volk ticking ahead slightly in volume.
 
I’m gonna be the only one that’s picking Kai Kara to beat Pantoja yes I know they already fought on tough but I have my reasons
 
So, they are really bottlenecking yet another division, for a ridiculous instant rematch?

This is horrible.

So the next two contenders have to sit? Or fight eachother, to knock one of them down the Totem pole?

Fuck the UFC.
 
NextGen said:
Don’t get me wrong here. Topuria is probably the favorite but people forget how great Volk was and maybe still is.

Let’s see.
Click to expand...

I'm absolutely sure Volk still has the ability to out-volume, out-maneuver, and out-skill most fighters - but I was worried he was being too gung-ho taking so many elite-level fights in quick succession, and when he got finished twice in a row I think that cemented it for me... just physically not there, now. Whether it's evasiveness or chin, I think it's a mistake for him to keep fighting these absolute monsters.

He needs a more nuanced fight next, at least for me. Someone without nuclear power or a huge size advantage.

Hope you're right though!
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
ELe29mCUUAAB6ck.jpg:large

While Dan Hooker would have liked to fight on the same card as his City Kickboxing teammates, he won’t mind sitting cageside for their return.


www.sherdog.com

Dan Hooker Expects Teammates Volkanovski, Kara-France to Return at UFC 314

While Dan Hooker would have liked to fight on the same card as his City Kickboxing teammates, he won’t mind sitting cageside for their return.
www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
Alexander Volkanovski is expected to challenge Ilia Topuria in a featherweight title rematch at UFC 314 on April 12 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Hooker believes their teammate, Kai Kara-France, is also likely to be on the same card. The Topuria-Volkanovski rematch has not been confirmed by the promotion.

Meanwhile, “The Hangman” will take on Justin Gaethje in fan favorite matchup at UFC 313 on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. While the Kiwi would have liked to fight on the same card as his teammates, he doesn’t mind getting done with his assignment earlier.

“I'm pretty sure Alex and Kai will be on the same card,” Hooker told ESPN Australia. “I would've liked for all the three of us to be fighting in April together, but I got chucked on a little earlier. But hey, it’s not the end of the world. I'll get to enjoy my fight in March, then hopefully be sitting cageside with a bit of mojito and enjoy the fights there with the boys.”

Volkanovski has dropped three of his last four, including two failed lightweight title bids against Islam Makhachev. “The Great” hasn’t fought since losing his strap to Topuria via knockout at UFC 298 last year. Meanwhile, Kara-France ended a two-fight skid with an stoppage win over Steve Erceg at UFC 305 last year.

Meanwhile, Hooker has seemingly found the proverbial second wind in his career with a three-fight winning streak. Known for engaging in brutal slugfests, Hooker has found his match in Gaethje, who looks to rebound from a BMF title loss against Max Holloway. As for how Hooker expects the fight to play out, the 35-year-old is already prepared to leave on a stretcher.

”No matter [if] his arm gets raised, [or] my arm gets raised and then I’m going straight on the stretcher, straight on to the back of an ambulance and I’m going to the hospital,” Hooker said. “So I’ve come to terms that that’s how this night’s gonna end… I’ve embraced it. So if someone’s not ready to go to the length that I’m willing to go to, then they’re gonna have a hard night.”



@Neck&Neck
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
Click to expand...

Hey @Kowboy On Sherdog, I don't know how to find a thread I made in Mayberry about my surgery. I have updated x-rays I was gonna post. You can see the crooked shit that he took out.
 
NextGen said:
Don’t get me wrong here. Topuria should be seen as the favorite but people forget how great Volk was and maybe still is.

Let’s see.
Click to expand...

Yeah I mean that second Islam fight was on short notice and he fought Topuria too soon after the KO IMO. Not making excuses but we are yet to see if Volk is cooked or not, this fight will show us I'd think.
 
Poirierfan said:
Hey @Kowboy On Sherdog, I don't know how to find a thread I made in Mayberry about my surgery. I have updated x-rays I was gonna post. You can see the crooked shit that he took out.
Click to expand...
Poirierfan

Thread 'Big Day in the Morning.'

I've had 4 neck fusions in the last 5 years. Tomorrow morning I go in for a 5th. My Dr is going through the back of my neck again. My last doctor actually misaligned the hardware by 20 degrees in the back of my neck, smh (Dr is taking the misaligned hardware out). This surgery cause extreme pain in my left arm which I never had. Anyways, I'm not looking forward to splitting those muscles apart again in back of my neck. Also he's gonna try and figure out what's making my C6 nerve so irritated. Below is a picture of me last time, he's reopening what you see below. Hopefully I won't have to...
  • Like
  • Eek
  • Sad
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

K
Media Dan Hooker takes attempt to get McGregor fight to the next level.
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
burningspear
burningspear

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,717
Messages
56,917,699
Members
175,459
Latest member
Mehmet Efe Koç

Share this page

Back
Top