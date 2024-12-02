Media Kai Asakura Confident He Can Finish Alexandre Pantoja with 'One Shot'

Kai Asakura (21-4) believes knockout power is his greatest advantage over Alexandre Pantoja (28-5).

Asakura will challenge Pantoja for the flyweight title in his promotional debut in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former Rizin Fighting Federation bantamweight champ claims he can knock “The Cannibal” out cold with one clean shot. According to Asakura, Pantoja just needs to have one lapse for him to end the contest with his proven knockout power.

“My advantage over Pantoja is that I can finish him in one shot,” Asakura said on the UFC 310 Countdown show. “So if he makes even one mistake, I’m confident that I can KO him in one shot.”

Asakura has finished 16 of his 21 career wins, which includes 13 knockouts. The 31-year-old also has notable wins over UFC flyweight Manel Kape and former title challenge Kyoji Horiguchi.

Meanwhile, Pantoja has y finished 18 of his 28 career wins, which includes 10 submissions and eight knockouts. Pantoja is currently riding a six-fight winning streak that includes a title win over Brandon Moreno and subsequent defenses against Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. While the Brazilian respects Asakura’s skillset, he considers himself better in all aspects.

“Kai have amazing skills. But wherever the fight goes, it’s gonna be my fight,” Pantoja said. “UFC 310, I want to finish Kai Asakura. I want to bring his head for my table.”





Stoked for this fight. Asakura has some questions that will need to be answered. How’s he going to adjust to a cage, will cutting down to 125 for the first time in 6 years affect him negatively?
 
I'll take the younger Rizin champ for the win. I'm not confident though with it being at 125 lbs.
 
Hey !! ἀλέξω means to defend, and ἀνδρός means "man" !

I can't let you slander that holy name !

Pantoja though... sounds like a brand of feminine underwear, so yeah in the end you're probably right.
 
Title shot for his debut?

Expect a serious case of Octagon jitters and a dominant win for Pantoja

Pantoja sure can take a shot to the face but if he does get kneed in the body...

Kai is very sharp with his timing on that
 
