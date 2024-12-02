Kowboy On Sherdog
Cheers to another 20 years
Staff member
Sherdog.com Staff
- Joined
- Oct 20, 2004
- Messages
- 96,715
- Reaction score
- 160,657
#UFC310 is right around the corner!
Flyweight gold is on the line!
[ WATCH Countdown on ESPN2 | SAT | 1pmET ] pic.twitter.com/DfdXKuzuYg
— UFC (@ufc) November 30, 2024
Kai Asakura (21-4) believes knockout power is his greatest advantage over Alexandre Pantoja (28-5).
Asakura will challenge Pantoja for the flyweight title in his promotional debut in the main event of UFC 310 on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The former Rizin Fighting Federation bantamweight champ claims he can knock “The Cannibal” out cold with one clean shot. According to Asakura, Pantoja just needs to have one lapse for him to end the contest with his proven knockout power.
“My advantage over Pantoja is that I can finish him in one shot,” Asakura said on the UFC 310 Countdown show. “So if he makes even one mistake, I’m confident that I can KO him in one shot.”
Asakura has finished 16 of his 21 career wins, which includes 13 knockouts. The 31-year-old also has notable wins over UFC flyweight Manel Kape and former title challenge Kyoji Horiguchi.
Meanwhile, Pantoja has y finished 18 of his 28 career wins, which includes 10 submissions and eight knockouts. Pantoja is currently riding a six-fight winning streak that includes a title win over Brandon Moreno and subsequent defenses against Brandon Royval and Steve Erceg. While the Brazilian respects Asakura’s skillset, he considers himself better in all aspects.
“Kai have amazing skills. But wherever the fight goes, it’s gonna be my fight,” Pantoja said. “UFC 310, I want to finish Kai Asakura. I want to bring his head for my table.”
https://www.sherdog.com/news/news/Kai-Asakura-Confident-He-Can-Finish-Alexandre-Pantoja-with-One-Shot-195602
@Sakuraba'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar
@Arqueto @BroRogan @Carl Drogo @lsa
@StonedLemur @Fight Professor @TerrorTimmy @Elvis. @ryun253 @don't ask @C0NCH3TO @MEAN357 @Cooliox @mudrubble @Bobby Boulders @Simple Southerner @svmr_db @Luthien @BoxerMaurits @Neck&Neck @SeattleFightFan @Ares Black @SalvadorAllende @Arm Barbarian @Blanqa Blanqua @Royce's Gi @Cooliox @Krixes @MXZT @wisdom blows @nonoob @Mohawk Banditó @JKS @SuperNerd @2004 account @Mammothman @Bushwhacker B @Siver! @TITS @Cowboy Kurt Angle @Jose Beehive @MEAN357 @NoBiasJustMMA @FlyingDeathKick @Doughie99 @13Seconds @CPH @Kenny Powerth @OldBoy91 @Kryptt @Paynebringer @HI SCOTT NEWMAN @Poirierfan @SenorFranko @MMALOPEZ @Hellowhosthat @Get To Da Choppa @BangBang @Substance Abuse @John makfresshi @Islam Imamate @Wong_Wongster_Irish @TCE @Jackonfire @helax @Iroh
@Neck&Neck @Horiguchi'sEar